scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Afghan woman uses graffiti to voice her protest against Taliban diktat of ban on women’s education

In December last year, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan banned women from pursuing education at universities.

Afghan women writes Education, work, freedom on walls, Protest graffiti, protests against Taliban in Afghanistan, Women's education in Afghanistan, Taliban bans women from universities and colleges, Indian express
Listen to this article
Afghan woman uses graffiti to voice her protest against Taliban diktat of ban on women’s education
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ever since the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan banned women from attending universities, videos of protests against this move are still emerging from the country. A video of a woman using graffiti to protest against the Taliban diktat has surfaced on social media. Holding a young child in one arm, the burqa-clad woman wrote, “Education, Work, Freedom,” on a wall.

Journalist Natiq Malikzada shared this undated video and wrote, “Women in Afghanistan take any opportunity to stand up for their rights. Recently they’ve started graffiti as a form of protest. She writes: “Education, work, Freedom” Earlier it was “food” instead of “edu”. It is sad they changed it. Meaning they can be hungry but they want edu.”

ALSO READ |‘This is solidarity’: Afghan professor tears diplomas on TV after Taliban bans women’s education

This clip has gathered over one lakh views since it was posted on Twitter.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Graffiti has always been a powerful art medium for protest and social change, which is why I love street artists. I hope her voice is heard!”.

Another person said, “Women should be present in every small details of a functioning society, Talib@n has no right to stop an Afghan woman from pursuing her educational and career life. #TalibanTerrorists”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

Back in December, when the Taliban’s order prohibiting women from universities was declared, there was much backlash against this within the country. Following the order, videos that showed male students in colleges walking out of their classrooms to express solidarity with their women counterparts and joining protests went viral.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 12:16 IST
Next Story

UK bookstore displays Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ next to novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close