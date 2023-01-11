Afghan woman uses graffiti to voice her protest against Taliban diktat of ban on women’s education

Ever since the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan banned women from attending universities, videos of protests against this move are still emerging from the country. A video of a woman using graffiti to protest against the Taliban diktat has surfaced on social media. Holding a young child in one arm, the burqa-clad woman wrote, “Education, Work, Freedom,” on a wall.

Journalist Natiq Malikzada shared this undated video and wrote, “Women in Afghanistan take any opportunity to stand up for their rights. Recently they’ve started graffiti as a form of protest. She writes: “Education, work, Freedom” Earlier it was “food” instead of “edu”. It is sad they changed it. Meaning they can be hungry but they want edu.”

This clip has gathered over one lakh views since it was posted on Twitter.

Women in Afghanistan take any opportunity to stand up for their rights. Recently they’ve started graffiti as a form of protest. She writes: “Education, work, Freedom” Earlier it was “food” instead of “edu”. It is sad they changed it. Meaning they can be hungry but they want edu. pic.twitter.com/274Sn1cPAT — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) January 9, 2023

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Graffiti has always been a powerful art medium for protest and social change, which is why I love street artists. I hope her voice is heard!”.

Another person said, “Women should be present in every small details of a functioning society, Talib@n has no right to stop an Afghan woman from pursuing her educational and career life. #TalibanTerrorists”.

Back in December, when the Taliban’s order prohibiting women from universities was declared, there was much backlash against this within the country. Following the order, videos that showed male students in colleges walking out of their classrooms to express solidarity with their women counterparts and joining protests went viral.