‘This is heaven’: Aerial view of hills captured from Delhi-Kullu flight wins praises online

Mesmerizing videos from airplanes are not new and yet again, one such clip from a flight from Delhi to Kullu has gone viral.

The clip shows the aerial view of the mist-covered hills and a river flowing between them.

“Magnificent Morning view of Himachal Pradesh captured from Delhi to Kullu flight,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 4,79,800 views on Twitter.

Magnificent Morning view of Himachal Pradesh captured from Delhi to Kullu flight🥰https://t.co/P5tUndoVAZ pic.twitter.com/T4bhtnj4ZO — Siddharth Bakaria🇮🇳 (@SidBakaria) January 18, 2023

Netizens were impressed by the video and a user found it to be heavenly. The comment read, “This is heaven.” Another user wrote, “Lovely capture.” A third user said, “Looks fantastic. Still remember the flight we took from Kullu to Delhi in 1986N.”

The video was originally shared by Instagram user Ishita Kaul, a photographer in November last year. She mentioned in her Instagram post that the clip was captured between Kullu and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Nature often offers stunning views for one to gaze and unwind and such visuals grab eyeballs online. Recently, a video captured from Bengaluru showed a stunning view of a sunset. A plane was seen hovering in the air and the sun in the backdrop seemed like a ball of fire, giving a visual treat