Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Adultery no more a crime: Memes and jokes pour in on Twitter as Supreme Court scraps 158-year-old law

The judgment on adultery unleashed a series of reactions on social media. While many called the judgment 'gender neutral' others came up with memes and jokes for the same.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 4:51:29 pm
supreme court, supreme court verdict on adultery, supreme court verdict on adultery law, supreme court judgement on adultery, adultery, adultery law, adultery law judgement, adultery law supreme court, adultery law supreme court verdict, adultery supreme court verdict Supreme Court scraps 158-year-old law which criminalised adultery and netizens can’t stop joking about it. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Adultery, which was a punishable offence for men, has been unanimously struck down by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code was scrapped by a five-judge bench which delivered four separate but concurring judgments. The judges called the 158-year-old law ‘unconstitutional’ and fell foul of Article 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) and Article 14 (Right to equality).

ALSO READ | This Mumbai man’s poignant coming out story is going viral for the right reasons

Moreover, the apex court also declared Section 198(1) and 198(2) of the CrPC that allows a husband to bring charges against the man with whom his wife committed adultery, unconstitutional. The judgment has unleashed a series of reactions on social media. While many called the judgment ‘gender neutral’, others came up with memes and jokes for the same. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media:

Stating that a wife was not a chattel of the husband, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “Any provision of law affecting individual dignity and equality of women invites the wrath of the Constitution. It’s time to say that a husband is not the master of wife. Legal sovereignty of one sex over other sex is wrong.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement