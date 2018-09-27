Adultery no more a crime: Memes and jokes pour in on Twitter as Supreme Court scraps 158-year-old law

Supreme Court scraps 158-year-old law which criminalised adultery and netizens can’t stop joking about it. (Source: Twitter) Supreme Court scraps 158-year-old law which criminalised adultery and netizens can’t stop joking about it. (Source: Twitter)

Adultery, which was a punishable offence for men, has been unanimously struck down by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code was scrapped by a five-judge bench which delivered four separate but concurring judgments. The judges called the 158-year-old law ‘unconstitutional’ and fell foul of Article 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) and Article 14 (Right to equality).

Moreover, the apex court also declared Section 198(1) and 198(2) of the CrPC that allows a husband to bring charges against the man with whom his wife committed adultery, unconstitutional. The judgment has unleashed a series of reactions on social media. While many called the judgment ‘gender neutral’, others came up with memes and jokes for the same. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media:

Husband: Where r you going? Wife: I am going to sleep with Ramesh legally!😀😀😀 #Adultery #SupremeCourt Indian Panel Code #Section497 — Why So Serious (@Just_Naniiii) September 27, 2018

And atlast supreme court’s proving that ‘LOVE’ is just an illusion and ‘LUST’ wins 😂 #Adultery — Sweta 🇮🇳 (@Bhartiye_nari) September 27, 2018

So from now Pati is not parameshwar anymore #Adultery #section497 — Al Kamini🇮🇳 (@Rohini_007) September 27, 2018

पति is not परमेश्वर

Now whole country is confused. A lot of woman r confused who to worship on करवा चौथ

Ownership matters to this country. Isn’t it?#Adultery #section497 — Ashutosh anand🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ashutosh_1508) September 27, 2018

Stating that a wife was not a chattel of the husband, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “Any provision of law affecting individual dignity and equality of women invites the wrath of the Constitution. It’s time to say that a husband is not the master of wife. Legal sovereignty of one sex over other sex is wrong.”

#Adultery is not a crime. But milk adultery should be considered as one — WhiskeyPundit (@TheTeeFactory) September 27, 2018

