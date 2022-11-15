Watch: Adorable elephant’s antics make television journalist burst into laughter

Animal videos and bloopers by television journalists are among the most-watched videos on YouTube. Now an adorable clip from Kenya that has a bit of both is going viral online.

The video posted on Monday shows journalist Alvin Patterson Kaunda speaking on camera when he had an interesting interrupter – a baby elephant.

Kaunda was recording a segment for KBC Television while standing close to a herd of young elephants. As he spoke about orphaned elephants and the importance of wildlife protection, a young elephant named Kindani kept bumping into him but Kaunda remained unfazed and continued to speak.

At one point, however, the four-year-old female elephant put her trunk over the journalist’s head and kept poking and tickling him in the face, eventually making Kaunda burst into laughter at her antics. The adorable interaction was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their Instagram page. The video soon gathered over 50,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust)

Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “He tried so hard to keep it together….to be fair he did so much better than I ever could have ”. Another person remarked, “ those laughs at the end made my whole day! Loooove this! Thank you for sharing! ”.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates as a not-for-profit wildlife rehabilitation programme. Their elephant orphanage is located in Kenya’s Nairobi National Park. Kindani, the elephant who appears in the video, was rescued by the wildlife trust in April 2018 when she was just a week old.

In July 2021, another video taken at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust had gone viral. The clip showed a group of orphaned elephant calves indulging in a mud bath.