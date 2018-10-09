Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Adnan Sami’s daughter FaceTimed AR Rahman. He says it fixed his ‘grumpy mood’

Adnan Sami tweeted about the mistake and Rahman promptly responded to it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 11:42:31 am

ar rahman, adnan sami, rahman adnan sami daughter facetime, adnan sami daughter rahman facetime, indian express, viral news, entertainment news Little Medina’s call ‘fixed’ Ar Rahman’s mood and now everyone is showering their love and blessings on her. (Source: Adnan Sami/ Instagram)

Adnan Sami’s one-year-old daughter Madina recently got her hands on her father’s phone and somehow ended up dialling music composer A R Rahman’s number. But the composer isn’t complaining.

Sami tweeted about the incident saying, “Time to put passwords on all phones & ipads etc…” He said that Madina “had a cute chat with him (Rahman) while he was in London recording the score for the film ‘2.0’ @2Point0movie !! He even showed her his studio!! Adorable!”

Rahman responded to the singer’s tweet and said, “Dear Adnan ..her Facetime call fixed my grumpy mood ..thanks Medina ..May the Almighty reward you Generously.”

Sami thanked Rahman for his words and responded, “I’m so happy my dear. She has the gift to do that.”

The adorable conversation between the two musical personalities melted hearts online and many couldn’t stop gushing about it.

