Adnan Sami’s daughter FaceTimed AR Rahman. He says it fixed his ‘grumpy mood’

Little Medina’s call ‘fixed’ Ar Rahman’s mood and now everyone is showering their love and blessings on her. (Source: Adnan Sami/ Instagram)

Adnan Sami’s one-year-old daughter Madina recently got her hands on her father’s phone and somehow ended up dialling music composer A R Rahman’s number. But the composer isn’t complaining.

Sami tweeted about the incident saying, “Time to put passwords on all phones & ipads etc…” He said that Madina “had a cute chat with him (Rahman) while he was in London recording the score for the film ‘2.0’ @2Point0movie !! He even showed her his studio!! Adorable!”

Haha!! Ok… Time to put passwords on all phones & ipads etc… My Little Medina took my phone & ‘FaceTimed’ @arrahman & had a cute chat with him while he was in London recording the score for the film ‘2.0’ @2Point0movie !! He even showed her his studio!! Adorable!💖😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 6, 2018

Rahman responded to the singer’s tweet and said, “Dear Adnan ..her Facetime call fixed my grumpy mood ..thanks Medina ..May the Almighty reward you Generously.”

Dear Adnan ..her Facetime call fixed my grumpy mood ..thanks Medina ..May the Almighty reward you Generously 😊 https://t.co/sQPVdMY6i2 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) October 7, 2018

Sami thanked Rahman for his words and responded, “I’m so happy my dear. She has the gift to do that.”

I’m so happy my dear. She has the gift to do that. I pray that you always smile. Your blessings for Medina are very precious. Much love to you & your beloved family dear brother.🙏💖🤗 https://t.co/m9NfLeaaI3 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 7, 2018

The adorable conversation between the two musical personalities melted hearts online and many couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Hahaha this is so precious 💕 — Jonita (@jonitamusic) October 8, 2018

Why Rahman Ji is Rahman :) He is the sweetest human being flowing with Love. Need to learn so much Sir. https://t.co/lG44at8V9e — Arun Vaidyanathan (@Arunvaid) October 8, 2018

This is the cutest thing I read today!! Bless her!! such a sweetheart ❤ https://t.co/695w5eP76v — Aroana (@aroana2404) October 8, 2018

@arrahman, your FaceTime call can fix my grumpy mood too 😂 https://t.co/Owm4KDR1eV — Rehana Nazli (@RehanaNazli) October 8, 2018

@arrahman, your FaceTime call can fix my grumpy mood too 😂 https://t.co/Owm4KDR1eV — Rehana Nazli (@RehanaNazli) October 8, 2018

This made my day..!!@arrahman Sir Music Fixes our mood and little girl #Medina fixed the grumpy mood.@AdnanSamiLive

Wah….!! https://t.co/gJLjyA0ZTG — Sai Krishnaa (@itskrishnaa) October 8, 2018

Can I FaceTime you too? 😭 https://t.co/V6SqurawQh — Alex George (@_Oleggs) October 9, 2018

Awiee this is so cute ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/2666vriuxt — mounica reddy.c (@mounicareddyc) October 8, 2018

Some heart warming story in these gloomy dark times. https://t.co/MOGr0CR34x — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) October 8, 2018

This is the most precious and the cutest thing I saw all day!! https://t.co/x8MWG1MdGH — ℛ🌙 (@YoungEmerald_) October 8, 2018

What did you think about the story? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd