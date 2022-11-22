‘Adi has a brother called Ajit’: Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet pokes fun at ‘Ajitdas’ shoes

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often shares intriguing content online, has now come up with a quirky tweet, much to the delight of netizens. Poking fun at a footwear brand that uses a similar name and logo as that of the multinational sportswear manufacturer Adidas, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra came up with the suggestion that “Adi has a brother called Ajit”.

Mahindra appears to have been amused by the brand name ‘Ajitdas’ – which gives an Indian twist to the brand name Adidas – and went on to connect it to globalization by mentioning the Sanskrit phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family)’, which incidentally is also the theme of India’s G-20 presidency.

Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam? 😊 pic.twitter.com/7W5RMzO2fB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2022

“Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam?” read the tweet. The photograph features a shoe with a logo and design that resembles Adidas footwear, but the brand name reads, “ajitdas”.

Following Mahindra’s tweet, many Twitter users came up with similar instances and funny comments. A user commented, “Sir more power to Vasudhaiv kutumbkam as adi has a sister too ‘Ada’ along with brother ‘Ajit’.”

Another user wrote, “We used to make fun talks during our college days Adi & Das two Indian brothers started Adidas abroad and It has roots from India.. Good to see your tweet.” A third user commented, “Too optimistic @anandmahindra sir @adidas found your sibling.”