‘Translation gone wrong’: Adhir Chowdhury’s tweet on Chidambaram leaves netizens perplexed

Netizens seldom wait to point out erroneous posts and tweets by politicians and it was recently found out by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. On Tuesday, the Congress leader managed to leave many scratching their heads with his bizarre tweet about former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was granted bail in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI.

“Enlargement of @PChidambaram_IN Ji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is iŕresistible,” Chowdhury, the former West Bengal Congress chief, said. Tweeted earlier in the day, the post has neither been deleted nor has Chowdhury issued a clarification about the same

Enlargement of @PChidambaram_IN ji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is iŕresistible — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) October 22, 2019

The ambiguous tweet by the five-term MP from West Bengal saw netizens coming up with their own explanation for the remark. While some wondered if the politician’s account was hacked, others called it a “translation gone wrong”.

Google translate gone wrong. Horribly wrong. — nihal mohammed (@theNihalMohd) October 22, 2019

Such tweet during day time? — वेंकटेश Venkatesh Iyer (@Venkatesh3112) October 22, 2019

With that one typo ‘enlargement’, this tweet now has a whole new meaning. 😂😂 — An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) October 22, 2019

Account hacked?? 🤣 — Neha (@A_nehaaa) October 22, 2019

Dada, Bengali me hi tweet kar do — Faraz (@iamAKHTER) October 22, 2019

Earlier this year, Chowdhury, who was named Congress Lok Sabha leader, received flak from treasury benches in Parliament for seeking to know whether Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter or a bilateral issue.