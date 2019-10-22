Toggle Menu
‘Translation gone wrong’: Adhir Chowdhury’s tweet on Chidambaram leaves netizens perplexed

The ambiguous tweet by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saw netizens coming up with their own explanation for the remark. While some wondered if the politician's account was hacked, others called it a 'translation gone wrong'.

Tweeted earlier in the day today, neither has the post been deleted nor has Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury issued a clarification regarding the same.

Netizens seldom wait to point out erroneous posts and tweets by politicians and it was recently found out by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. On Tuesday, the Congress leader managed to leave many scratching their heads with his bizarre tweet about former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was granted bail in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI.

“Enlargement of @PChidambaram_IN Ji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is iŕresistible,” Chowdhury, the former West Bengal Congress chief, said. Tweeted earlier in the day, the post has neither been deleted nor has Chowdhury issued a clarification about the same

The ambiguous tweet by the five-term MP from West Bengal saw netizens coming up with their own explanation for the remark. While some wondered if the politician’s account was hacked, others called it a “translation gone wrong”.

Earlier this year, Chowdhury, who was named Congress Lok Sabha leader, received flak from treasury benches in Parliament for seeking to know whether Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter or a bilateral issue.

