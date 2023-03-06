scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Adele signs fan’s wedding dress at concert, watch the beautiful moment here

Newly married couple Gaby and Evan were attending Adele’s Las Vegas residency concert on Saturday when Adele signed Gaby’s wedding dress.

Adele signs fan’s wedding dress at LA concert

Multiple Grammy-winning singer Adele gifted her fans Gaby and Evans a very special wedding gift on Saturday. Gaby and Evans, who are newly married, had attended Adele’s Las Vegas residency concert at the famous Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace, last weekend.

During the show, when Adele was going around the hall as she was singing “When we were young”, she noticed the couple as they were dressed in their wedding attire.

Adele paused her performance and asked them, “Did you just get married?”. She then congratulated them and autographed Gabby’s dress when Evan furnished a marker and requested Adele to sign it. This adorable moment was caught in a video that Gabby later posted on her Instagram.

ALSO READ |Watch: Viral video shows singer Adele halting concert midway to help fan in distress

While sharing the wholesome interaction, Gabby wrote, “Weekends with Adele ✨ My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us 🥰”.

Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! Beautiful experience. May this be many of the happy days you have ahead of you!”.

Adele’s much-hyped LA residency, titled Weekends with Adele, comprises of shows on Friday and Saturday. The residency started on November 18 and is set to continue till March 25, 2023.

Also Read
viral time-lapse construction video
‘Skills we must acquire’: Anand Mahindra shares video of efficient constr...
Pakistan man dances to Pathaan song
Video of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ dance at Pakistani wedding gets over 1.1 mil...
viral science physics tricks
Mother outsmarts son using science trick, wins $100
2023 Polaris Slingshot R
Watch: Viral video shows futuristic motorbike that looks exactly like a car

Previously, a clip of Adele’s “magical” exit from one of her LA shows went viral. The short video showed the 34-year-old British artist disappearing from the stage as a cloud of confetti falls on her.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:14 IST
Next Story

Newsmaker | Four decades of police records, 100 cases, 144 ‘gang members’: The long run of Atiq Ahmed

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close