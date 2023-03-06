Adele signs fan’s wedding dress at concert, watch the beautiful moment here

Multiple Grammy-winning singer Adele gifted her fans Gaby and Evans a very special wedding gift on Saturday. Gaby and Evans, who are newly married, had attended Adele’s Las Vegas residency concert at the famous Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace, last weekend.

During the show, when Adele was going around the hall as she was singing “When we were young”, she noticed the couple as they were dressed in their wedding attire.

Adele paused her performance and asked them, “Did you just get married?”. She then congratulated them and autographed Gabby’s dress when Evan furnished a marker and requested Adele to sign it. This adorable moment was caught in a video that Gabby later posted on her Instagram.

ALSO READ | Watch: Viral video shows singer Adele halting concert midway to help fan in distress

While sharing the wholesome interaction, Gabby wrote, “Weekends with Adele ✨ My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us 🥰”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaby 🖤 Sacramento Lived In Blonde & Creative Color Specialist (@gababouthair)

Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! Beautiful experience. May this be many of the happy days you have ahead of you!”.

Adele’s much-hyped LA residency, titled Weekends with Adele, comprises of shows on Friday and Saturday. The residency started on November 18 and is set to continue till March 25, 2023.

Previously, a clip of Adele’s “magical” exit from one of her LA shows went viral. The short video showed the 34-year-old British artist disappearing from the stage as a cloud of confetti falls on her.