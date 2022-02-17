‘Hope you change your mind’: Adar Poonawalla to Novak Djokovic on Covid vaccine stance

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, on Thursday said he hoped tennis superstar Novak Djokovic would change his stance on Covid-19 vaccination.

While sharing a 13-second video of his tennis practice, Poonawalla tweeted, “I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.☺️”

Poonawalla’s firm, which manufactured AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in India, is considered one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers.

The tweet quickly gained traction online by raking up hundreds of likes and scores of retweets.

I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.☺️ pic.twitter.com/89kW3MWdVt — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 17, 2022

Poonawalla’s tweet comes in the backdrop of Djokovic’s controversial interview with the BBC in which he claimed that he will be willing to miss future tournaments if the organisers insist on a mandatory vaccination policy.

Explaining his position, the world number one player said, “I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body. I understand the consequences of my decision. I am unable to travel to most tournaments at the moment.”

These comments led to a wave of scathing critique from tennis fans around the world and those who work in the field of public health.

Novak’s reluctance towards the Covid-19 vaccination has already cost him the Australian Open 2022, in which he was not able to participate after his visa was cancelled by the Australian government.