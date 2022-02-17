scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

‘Hope you change your mind’: Adar Poonawalla to Novak Djokovic on Covid vaccine stance

In an interview, Novak Djokovic had said that he will be willing to miss out on tennis tournaments if they require mandatory vaccination.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2022 10:19:41 pm
Adar Poonawalla takes a dig at Djokovic, Adar Poonawalla Djokovic, Adar Poonawalla tennis video, Adar Poonawalla and Novak Djokovic, Indian ExpressAdar Poonawalla’s tweet is quickly gaining traction online by raking up hundreds of likes and scores of retweets.

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, on Thursday said he hoped tennis superstar Novak Djokovic would change his stance on Covid-19 vaccination. 

While sharing a 13-second video of his tennis practice, Poonawalla tweeted, “I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.☺️” 

Poonawalla’s firm, which manufactured AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in India, is considered one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers.  

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |After Rafael Nadal’s win at Australian Open, vaccine memes take over the internet

The tweet quickly gained traction online by raking up hundreds of likes and scores of retweets. 

Poonawalla’s tweet comes in the backdrop of Djokovic’s controversial interview with the BBC in which he claimed that he will be willing to miss future tournaments if the organisers insist on a mandatory vaccination policy.

Explaining his position, the world number one player said, “I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body. I understand the consequences of my decision. I am unable to travel to most tournaments at the moment.” 

These comments led to a wave of scathing critique from tennis fans around the world and those who work in the field of public health.

Novak’s reluctance towards the Covid-19 vaccination has already cost him the Australian Open 2022, in which he was not able to participate after his visa was cancelled by the Australian government. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement