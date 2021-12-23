Adar Poonawalla’s ‘Home Alone’ meme video on booster shots gets people laughing online

Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus, CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla shared a funny meme video on Twitter urging people to take the booster shots of vaccines.

In the short clip from the famous movie Home Alone, the character Kevin McCallister can be seen guarding his house and himself from a couple of burglars. In the movie, after laying traps, actor Macaulay Culkin was waiting for the burglars to fall for his pranks.

In the meme video shared by Poonawalla, Culkin is seen throwing a paint bucket, tagged as vaccine, from atop a staircase aimed at the two burglars tagged as the Omicron and Delta variants.

The iconic clip shows the first thief (Omicron in the meme video) ducking to save himself from the paint bucket and the second thief (Delta) taking the blow. No sooner does the first thief think he is safe, Culkin is seen aiming another bucket, tagged as booster, at him, this time, knocking him down.

Watch the video here:

Poonawalla’s caption of the video read, “What’s going on here!?” He shared the video posted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“This is my body, I have to defend it!” read the caption of the original tweet. “Reminder: Being vaccinated and boosted is your best line of defense against severe illness from COVID-19,” added Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The video shared on December 22 has garnered over 14 lakh views so far. Netizens had mixed responses to the video. Some users appreciated Poonawalla for raising awareness about booster shots while others criticised it as his marketing strategy.

Booster dose is much needed in India to control upcoming third wave. @narendramodi A kind request to look into this and save us 🙏🏻 — Sitesh R Shrivastava (@siteshshri) December 22, 2021

♥️👍Great, Sir. Keep on doing your noble job to save humanity. We don’t believe Lancet article on covishield. We trust you. My immunity has been strengthened by 2 doses of covishield since last 1 year n it’s going strong — Anshuman Dave (@ansh_roger007) December 22, 2021

Here people have been made fool…by vaccine makers as they said both dose are sufficient for covid now since dose 2 is done they introduced booster in order to earn money . Once booster finishes they will bring another one..this is moral of the story .and people know now. — nikhil tyagi (@tyaginikhil50) December 23, 2021

Wah! The way Kevin handles Harry and Marv in home alone, I hope 2 doses of Covidshield can take care of all the variants…😊 pic.twitter.com/3VCszLoZu1 — heera choithani (@heerachoithani) December 22, 2021

Poonawalla’s tweet comes after the World Health Organization set the stage for the booster shot. The WHO Wednesday said that the introduction of booster doses should be “firmly evidence-driven” and “targeted” at population groups at highest risk of serious disease, and frontline healthcare workers.

“Health Minister has said in Parliament, the need, the timing, and the nature of boosting if any will be based on the scientific decision, thinking,” said Dr V K Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog on Wednesday as quoted by ANI.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which, 104 people have recovered or have migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total tally of coronavirus cases stands at 3,47,65,976. The country recorded 7,495 new infections while the active cases increased to 78,291.