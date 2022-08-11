Ad tagline of Malayalam movie ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s on ‘potholed roads’ courts controversy

Updated: August 11, 2022 5:34:54 pm
As Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu, starring Kunchako Boban hits theatres on Thursday, an advertisement of the film has created a stir online.
The ad with the tagline “There are potholes on the way to the theatre, but still please come” has irked many Left-inclined social media users in Kerala where roads have been riddled with umpteen potholes.
As many users viewed the ad that was posted on actor Kunchako Boban’s Facebook handle as a critical take on the state government over the sorry state of Kerala roads, some have gone to the extent of calling for a boycott of the film.
Sharing the photograph of the poster of the movie on Facebook, a user Prem Kumar wrote in Malayalam roughly translated as, “It is almost on the lines of creating a notion that Pinarayi smuggled gold in biryani vessel, all girls have been made to wear trousers as per CPI(M)’s decision, and Silverline is a programme organised by LDF without the knowledge of Railways. Some people have written and directed the story with vested interests. They want to target those who do good work. That ‘Kerala roads are full of potholes’ – is an anti-people campaign. The film distributors are shamelessly saying that they are also part of the anti-people group by writing this advertisement tagline for a movie poster. It is not even saying there might be potholes in some places. Actually, I had decided to watch the film today itself. Now I am not watching it today. Let it be after knowing the number of potholes. The government elected by people should not become a drum to be beaten by them,” reads the post.
On the other hand, some users are also of the stance that the creative freedom of filmmakers should be appreciated. Apart from that, what caught the attention of a section of internet users is the ad published in the CPM mouthpiece in Malayalam, ‘Deshabhimani’. Many users mocked the publication for posting an ad purported to be critical of the government.
ആ സിനിമാ പരസ്യം കണ്ടോ?
എന്നാലും ഇത് വേണ്ടായിരുന്നു ദേശാഭിമാനി.
പൈസ കിട്ടിയാൽ ദേശാഭിനിയും എന്തും ചെയ്യും. pic.twitter.com/AlRAJLimlx
— Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) August 11, 2022
Malayalam actor Joy Mathew, responded on Facebook, saying that there are indeed potholes on roads. “People are dying after falling in potholes. The court has intervened voluntarily on the issue. My greetings to the filmmakers who have highlighted a fact for a film’s advertisement.” He mocked the “intolerants” and also suggested a correction for the tagline: “Instead of ‘There is a pothole on road’ it should have been ‘There is a road on pothole’.”
Mohammad Riyas, Minister for Public Works Department, during an interaction with media, said that it should be viewed as a film’s advertisement and not be taken seriously, according to the ‘Reporter’ channel.
Responding to the row, Kunchako Boban, who plays the protagonist, said that the film is not targeting any political party or government. He was quoted as saying by ‘Asianet’, “Pothole is not the only problem in the movie. Yet it is a major reason. The movie is an emotional drama depicting how it affects the common man through satire and comedy. It is not produced to target any particular political group. The political parties that come to power should understand the condition of the common people. Laced in humour, the film tells how problems arise on different levels. The film does not target any political party or government.” He added that the film revolves around an incident that happened in Tamil Nadu and urged people to perceive the good elements, and not to court controversy.
Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan, the film starring Kunchacko Boban is billed as a courtroom comedy, which sheds light on the follies of our criminal justice system.
Subscriber Only Stories
Notably, the Kerala High Court had intervened in the condition of roads in the state following the death of a two-wheeler rider from Ernakulam on August 5. The court had directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately close potholes on national highways. In July this year, the court had warned that the responsibility of roads lies with the contractors and engineers. In the wake of the deaths related to the poor condition of roads, the court said contractors and engineers will have to take the responsibility.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Thallumaala event cancelled due to huge turnout: I have never seen such a crowd in my life, says Tovino Thomas
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi’s praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani’s rath yatra
Serena Williams loses first match since announcing retirement in emotional affair in Toronto
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Ad tagline of Malayalam movie ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s on ‘potholed roads’ courts controversy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India pre-orders to open August 16: Here are the offers
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 to stream from this date
India, UK sign MoU for mutual recognition of academic qualifications
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone to play for ‘MI Cape Town’ Cape Town,
P C George stokes controversy with remarks against survivor in actress assault case