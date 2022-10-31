scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Actor Vijay Varma responds to Rishi Sunak as he invites ‘Vijay Mama’ to 10 Downing Street

In a video with chef Sanjay Raina, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak invited Raina’s relative to his official residence in London.

Rishi Sunak, actor Vijay Varma replies to rishi sunak video, chef sanjay raina rishi sunak, rishi sunak invites vijay mama to his london residence, viral rishi sunak video, indian expressAt the age of 42, Rishi Sunak is the youngest PM in the history of the UK in more than 200 years.

Indians around the world are thrilled as Rishi Sunak became the UK’s Prime Minister earlier this month. People are expressing their joy and pride at the election of the UK’s first prime minister of Asian descent with hilarious tweets and memes.

Recently, actor Vijay Varma joined the fun as he responded to a video taken by chef Sanjay Raina in which Sunak is seen inviting a certain ‘Vijay Mama’ to his official residence in London.

ALSO READ |As Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s PM, Anand Mahindra recalls Churchill’s dismissive quote about leadership of Indians

In a video, chef Sanjay Raina looks into the camera and says, “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you”. The video then moves to Sunak who says, “Vijay mama, hi. It’s Rishi, how are you? Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, tell your nephew Sanjay to bring you to Downing Street. Take care”.

While sharing this clip, Raina wrote, “Visa on arrival ab pakka (Visa on arrival is ensured now)”. It is unclear who is the ‘Vijay Mama’ that Sunak and Raina are referring to in the now-viral video that has gathered over six lakh likes since it was posted on October 27. In India, ‘mama’ refers to one’s maternal uncle.

While resharing this video, actor Vijay Varma jokingly wrote, “Hello Beta ji! Congratulations on new beginnings. See u at 10 Downing Street soon”.

Varma’s humorous reply has gathered over 18,000 likes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

On October 25, Sunak secured the top position in the British government. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest PM in the history of the UK in more than 200 years.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:34:19 am
Next Story

Delhi transport department issues over 3 lakh PUC certificates in 12 days

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement