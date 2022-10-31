Actor Vijay Varma responds to Rishi Sunak as he invites ‘Vijay Mama’ to 10 Downing Street

Indians around the world are thrilled as Rishi Sunak became the UK’s Prime Minister earlier this month. People are expressing their joy and pride at the election of the UK’s first prime minister of Asian descent with hilarious tweets and memes.

Recently, actor Vijay Varma joined the fun as he responded to a video taken by chef Sanjay Raina in which Sunak is seen inviting a certain ‘Vijay Mama’ to his official residence in London.

In a video, chef Sanjay Raina looks into the camera and says, “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you”. The video then moves to Sunak who says, “Vijay mama, hi. It’s Rishi, how are you? Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, tell your nephew Sanjay to bring you to Downing Street. Take care”.

While sharing this clip, Raina wrote, “Visa on arrival ab pakka (Visa on arrival is ensured now)”. It is unclear who is the ‘Vijay Mama’ that Sunak and Raina are referring to in the now-viral video that has gathered over six lakh likes since it was posted on October 27. In India, ‘mama’ refers to one’s maternal uncle.

While resharing this video, actor Vijay Varma jokingly wrote, “Hello Beta ji! Congratulations on new beginnings. See u at 10 Downing Street soon”.

Hello Beta ji! Congratulations on new beginnings. See u at 10 Downing Street soon🌸 https://t.co/FWYmI47xQM — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) October 29, 2022

Varma’s humorous reply has gathered over 18,000 likes.

On October 25, Sunak secured the top position in the British government. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest PM in the history of the UK in more than 200 years.