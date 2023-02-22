Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time

When people go to the airport to catch a flight for the first time in their life, they are a bit nervous. As boarding takes time and gates close a few hours before departure time, people prefer to leave nothing to chance and arrive a few hours early.

Actor Tillotama Shome, who has proved her versatility in films like A Death in the Gunj, Qissa and Sir, shared she saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport because they had arrived six hours before their flight’s departure time. It was expectedly their first flight. Seeing the family, Shome was reminded of her own experience from 23 years ago when she took her first flight to Venice for the shooting of Monsoon Wedding.

“Saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport who had arrived 6 hours before their flights departure time. It was their first flight. In them, I saw me 23yrs ago, nervous and excited to sit in a plane to Venice for Monsoon wedding.I remember the kindness of strangers,” Shome tweeted.

Saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport who had arrived 6 hours before their flights departure time. It was their first flight. In them, I saw me 23yrs ago, nervous and excited to sit in a plane to Venice for Monsoon wedding.I remember the kindness of strangers . — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) February 21, 2023

“Around three months ago arriving six hours before your flight from IGI was the only way to be on it!” commented a user.

The first time I went to ‘phoren’ I had my passport hidden in a specially ‘sewn’ pocket in my Tee with 2 shirts and a jacket buttoned over it, 3 separate copies of important phone numbers and cash distributed in pocket, luggage and socks – confidence built up slowly — Shirish Thorat (@shirishthorat) February 21, 2023

Around three months ago arriving six hours before your flight from IGI was the only way to be on it! — Suhail Haleem (@suhail_haleem) February 21, 2023

Society getting more and more judgemental. Kindness is biggest casualty these days. — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 21, 2023

Unless you step into another person’s shoes, you really can’t judge his/her decisions.. I once almost lost my flight as all the trains to kolkata got delayed and there were no local trains after midnight.. Ever since, i always reach airport the previous night for morning flights. — ALEX (@alexkoko021) February 21, 2023

“Society getting more and more judgemental. Kindness is biggest casualty these days,” said another. “I make it a point to reach the airport 3 to 3.5 hrs ahead after once nearly missing my flight due to sticking to the usual 1 hr window. My husband says… If you have to sit and wait for the flight timing, better do it at the airport,” shared another netizen.