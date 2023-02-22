scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time

Tillotama Shome recalled her own experience of being nervous and excited ahead of a plane to Venice for the shooting of Monsoon Wedding 23 years ago.

Actor Tillotama Shome shared she saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport because they had arrived six hours before their flight's departure time.
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time
When people go to the airport to catch a flight for the first time in their life, they are a bit nervous. As boarding takes time and gates close a few hours before departure time, people prefer to leave nothing to chance and arrive a few hours early.

Actor Tillotama Shome, who has proved her versatility in films like A Death in the Gunj, Qissa and Sir, shared she saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport because they had arrived six hours before their flight’s departure time. It was expectedly their first flight. Seeing the family, Shome was reminded of her own experience from 23 years ago when she took her first flight to Venice for the shooting of Monsoon Wedding.

Also Read |Man travels in flight for first time and says it’s a small win in life, netizens cheer for him

“Saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport who had arrived 6 hours before their flights departure time. It was their first flight. In them, I saw me 23yrs ago, nervous and excited to sit in a plane to Venice for Monsoon wedding.I remember the kindness of strangers,” Shome tweeted.

“Around three months ago arriving six hours before your flight from IGI was the only way to be on it!” commented a user.

“Society getting more and more judgemental. Kindness is biggest casualty these days,” said another. “I make it a point to reach the airport 3 to 3.5 hrs ahead after once nearly missing my flight due to sticking to the usual 1 hr window. My husband says… If you have to sit and wait for the flight timing, better do it at the airport,” shared another netizen.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:01 IST
