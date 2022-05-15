‘Reading 8 thousand steps has exhausted me’: Actor Tara Deshpande on RPG chairman Harsh Goenka’s health tips

To encourage netizens to follow a healthy lifestyle, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, had listed eight healthy habits on Twitter last Friday.

Later, television actor Tara Deshpande responded to his tweet, claiming that even reading Goenka’s suggestion of taking 8,000 steps daily exhausted her and she deserved a slice of mawa cake. To which, Goenka replied, “You sure do.”

Deshpande’s comment has triggered funny reactions online. “You get 9.9 out of 5 for your sense of humour and a tangy,” commented a user.

Just a slice ? You deserve much more 😀 — Shitalkumar Pande (दाधिच) 🇮🇳 (@sgpande) May 14, 2022

Haha hilarity ensues albeit Walk whenever you can. Walk at least 10,000 steps per day. If you're feeling zealous, walk 16,000 steps per day…🤗

👇 pic.twitter.com/0t1TdfnCLR — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) May 14, 2022

You get 9.9 out of 5 for your sense of humor and a tangy 🍭 — Eddie (@ashishddeshpand) May 14, 2022

The business tycoon had suggested social media users follow eight ‘healthy habits’ – eight thousand steps, seven hours of sleep, six big glasses of water, five minutes of meditation, four mental & stretching breaks, three healthy meals, two good deeds a day, one session of exercise.

Notably, taking ‘10,000 steps a day’ is considered essential by many to remain healthy. However, the popular idea can be traced back to a Japanese commercial in the 1960s. Yamasa, a Japanese company, which introduced the world’s first wearable step-counter named manpo-kei, had promoted the idea.

Citing a 2019 study by Dr I-Min Lee, a professor of epidemiology, a New York Times report claimed that the risk of premature death was 40 per cent less among women in their 70s who manage to take at least 4,400 steps a day in comparison to their peers who take 2,700 or fewer steps a day.

Another study in 2020 found that 10,000 steps a day do not ensure longevity among middle-aged men and women of various ethnicities. However, the study said that people who take about 8,000 steps a day were half as likely to die prematurely from heart diseases or any other illnesses than those who walk just 4,000 steps a day.