Actor shares BTS moments with M S Dhoni, reveals his reply about IPL retirement: ‘Will have to come in a wheelchair’

The Indian Premier League is nearing its final stages for the 2026 season, and every team is doing its best to reach the playoffs, including Chennai Super Kings, which lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night, leaving their playoff chances looking extremely slim.

But that is not the only disappointment for CSK fans. Another major talking point has been the absence of M S Dhoni from the playing XI. Due to medical reasons, he has not played a single game this IPL season. However, that has not stopped fans from going full fan mode whenever they get a chance to see him. Recently, an actor shared his special Dhoni moment on Instagram.

Lallit Singh, who describes himself as an actor on Instagram and previously worked as a bank manager, recently took to social media to share his excitement after meeting Dhoni during an ad shoot. Singh worked on an advertisement for Etihad Airways, one of CSK’s sponsors, alongside Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rahul Chahar. In his Instagram post, he shared BTS photos from the shoot along with a small memento signed by Dhoni.

In his lengthy caption, Singh wrote, “The ad hasn’t released till now, and the IPL tournament is about to end, so now I don’t know if the ad will release or not. Because this is a memorable ad for me, since I shot an ad with Dhoni. So I’m uploading the BTS for now, because this is all I have right now. Now I don’t know if the ad will even release or not, because I shared screen space with Dhoni, that’s why I’m sharing this.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lallit Singh (@be_lallitsingh)

“So yes, meeting Dhoni and seeing him in person is a huge deal for me because I’m such a big cricket fan. I saw Dhoni for the first time in my life,” Singh added.

Singh then revealed that he also spoke to Dhoni during the shoot, and their conversation revolved around the cricketer’s IPL retirement. “And I even talked with Dhoni during the shoot. I told him, ‘Sir, don’t even think about retirement, not at all.’ Then he replied to me, ‘Then I’ll have to come in a wheelchair after a few seasons.’ Savage reply diya Thala ne. THALA for a reason.”

To this, Singh replied, “‘Sir, nothing like that will happen at all. Your fans are there to support you. We are always there for you. Please keep playing IPL forever.’”

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The post has gone viral, with many users sharing their reactions in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, “Looks like you had a beautiful moment to share with him during the ad shoot. I love that you mentioned how you feel about the whole thing.”

Another user commented, “So much proud brother always.” A third user wrote, “Ohhh myyyy gwadddddddd.”