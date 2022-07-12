scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

More Alia than Alia herself: Watch this accurate mimicry of Alia Bhatt from Koffee With Karan

Chandni, who goes by her Instagram handle @chandnimimic, has over 86,000 Instagram followers.

July 12, 2022 8:12:56 pm
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt mimicry, Alia Bhatt Koffee With Karan Season 7, Koffee With Karan Season 7, Indian ExpressSeason seven of Koffee With Karan was released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar with each episode dropping every Thursday at 7 pm from July 7, 2022.

Actor Alia Bhatt is often chosen by content creators as a subject. Thanks to the popular actor’s distinct voice and mannerisms, mimicry artists often imitate the actor for laughs.

A similar mimicry video of Alia Bhatt is going viral across social media. Mimicry artist Chandni, who goes by her Instagram handle @chandnimimic, recently copied a segment from the first episode of the famed chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7.

In the short clip, Chandni perfectly mimics Alia Bhatt’s voice, facial expressions, and even hand movements.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandni Mimic🧿 (@chandnimimic)

The video, which was posted on Chandni’s Instagram page Monday, has already gathered over 14,000 likes. Commenting on the accuracy of the mimicry, an Instagram user praised Chandni and wrote, “You are more alia than alia herself 😅😅”. Another person wrote, “Omg that laugh sounds so soo real…. It feels like alia is laughing herself 😂”.

Chandni routinely entertains her 86,000-strong Instagram followers with short sketches of made-up characters like “Marwadi Mom” and “Alia Vatt” (a parody character of Alia Bhatt).

Over the years, many comics and mimicry artists have created a strong social media presence. Comedian Saloni Gaur, who got famous for her skits on trending topics and social commentary, has gathered over 9.9 lakh Instagram followers and over 2.8 lakh followers on Twitter. Gaur became famous for her alter ego Nazma Aapi and her mimicry of Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor.

