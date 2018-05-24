Abhishek Bachchan says ‘get well soon’ to a troll calling him ‘useless’; Twitterati cheer for him

Abhishek Bachchan did not lose his calm when he was trolled. What do you think about his savage response? (Source: Abhishek Bachchan/Facebook) Abhishek Bachchan did not lose his calm when he was trolled. What do you think about his savage response? (Source: Abhishek Bachchan/Facebook)

When it comes to trolling celebrities, people on the Internet are pretty brash and brazen. While recently Twitterati trolled Prakash Raj after the Karnataka Election results, it seems this time Abhishek Bachchan was caught in the loop. The 42-year-old was previously trolled for living with parents but this time around, things went a little overboard.

A user named Bobby Deol (@aditaychopra) compared Junior Bachchan to Indian cricketer Stuart Binny. Comparing their lives, the tweet said that both have “got beautiful wives” and “both got into movies/cricket because of their fathers”. As if that wasn’t enough, he then called them both “useless”.

“#KKRvRR Stuart Binny Is Replica Of Abhishek Bachan frm Bollywood. Both Got a Beautiful Wife without Deserving. Both Got into Movies/ Cricket Because of their Father. Both Are ‘USELESS,'” the tweet read.

#KKRvRR Stuart Binny Is Replica Of Abhishek Bachan frm Bollywood. Both Got a Beautiful Wife without Deserving.

Both Got into Movies/ Cricket Because of their Father. Both Are “USELESS” Retweet 🔃if you Agree.#ABDevilliers #KKRvRR @juniorbachchan @MayantiLanger_B @binny — bobby deol (@aditaychopra) May 24, 2018

However, the post did not seem to go unnoticed and Junior Bachchan himself decided to set things right. Responding to the tweet, he wrote, “Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I’ll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don’t think you’ll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don’t worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon. 🤗”

Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I’ll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don’t think you’ll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don’t worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2018

A single snub was all it took for the person to realise his/her mistake. Reverting to Bachchan’s tweet, the person apologised.

“Ab that was just for funn.. Ur one of the koolest person, even I have seen tera jadu chalgya in theatres, I like the way u dress in suits, that was a joke and apologies if you feel bad, I agreed the pressure you or sachin tendulkars son has no normal person can bear.. Apologies,” was his reply.

Ab that was just for funn.. Ur one of the koolest person , even I have seen tera jadu chalgya in theatres, I like the way u dress in suits, that was a joke and apologies if you feel bad, I agreed the pressure you or sachin tendulkars son has no normal person can bear.. Apologies — bobby deol (@aditaychopra) May 24, 2018

However, people were quick to take sides and many backed junior Bachchan. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered.

Have you realised just for your fun how people Dragged AB’S family in this. It is absolutely your right to express your views but sometimes maturity is more essential than immaturity. 🙏 — 🇮🇳 AJAY_LAAD 🇮🇳 (@ajaylaad75) May 24, 2018

Dude whoever h r, really not interested but u don’t have any right to just write any nonsense about anyone.

No one is the same, and we all have different life experiences. It’s not my place to judge them or for them to judge me. We should all be accountable for our own lives. — Diksha Sharma (@DikshaS80578252) May 24, 2018

I feel the opposite.. Aish is lucky to enter Bachan family..Abhishek is a star — Arnav (@justdba03) May 24, 2018

why are you so offended mate with what he has..get a life..everyone has der own journey..world is full of negativity and you just add to it. now who is useless 🙄 — Parul (@Parulsuri_b) May 24, 2018

Very funny coming from a user calling someone useless, especially when all you are doing is using a fake profile, keyboard warriors — Sumir Beaspal (@Sumir7) May 24, 2018

What do you think about Abhishek Bachchan’s savage response? Tell us in the comments below.

