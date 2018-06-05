Abhishek Bachchan turns up to watch Sunil Chhetri’s football match; Twitterati ‘salute’ the star

Twitterati ‘salute’ Abhishek Bachchan for promoting football. (Source: Biswadeep Sarkar/Twitter; File Photo) Twitterati ‘salute’ Abhishek Bachchan for promoting football. (Source: Biswadeep Sarkar/Twitter; File Photo)

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri’s emotional appeal to his fans on social media — “Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face!” — touched hearts of many sports buffs across the country and many granted his wishes leaving the stadium house full. Many celebrities too took to Twitter to share his message and spread the word.

ALSO READ | Captain Sunil Chhetri’s request to support the national football team makes Twitterati emotional

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza, many stars urged their fans to cheer for the Indian football team. However, Abhishek Bachchan — the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers team — turned up at the stadium to cheer for the players. Even as heavy rains lashed out onto the stands, he was full of zest and zeal as he rooted for them and lifted their spirits.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri and Sania Mirza’s ‘give and take’ tweets for tickets crack Twitterati up

A picture of him from the stadium soon started doing the rounds on social media, and the official Twitter handle @IndianFootball shared it on the micro-blogging site with the caption: “Mr @juniorbachchan is pumped up for the game #Chhetri100 #INDvKEN #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #WeAreIndia!”

No sooner did people spot the Bollywood actor supporting the team, they couldn’t stop cheering for him. From saying that he “won hearts by standing there” to thanking him for “promoting sports”, Twitter was buzzing with compliments for the 42-year-old star. What’s more, he summed up his experience in a tweet by saying, “Was totally worth it!”

Was totally worth it. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 5, 2018

Check out some tweets here.

Abhishek Bachchan at the stadium to support our football team👏#INDvKEN @juniorbachchan — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 4, 2018

Many celebrities were tweeted many come with his or her videos but only you came to the stadium to support our indian football team that’s the spark to support .. grand salute to you @juniorbachchan — Rohit kumar (@rohitshuri4u) June 5, 2018

Wow!! It’s a star studded turnout!! Bhaichung Bhutia & IM Vijayan, two of the respected Indian Football players in the stands! Abhishek Bachchan respect for being there & cheering the team. And to the spectators in Mumbai huge love & enjoying & cheering even in rain! #INDvKEN — asishkumar208 (@asishkumar208) June 4, 2018

@juniorbachchan you won our heart by standing there I’m the stands supporting team india.We indian football fans will also stand by your side no matter what anyone say about you. Lota of love #gurubhai pic.twitter.com/rnOopnvDh9 — Biswadeep Sarkar (@itsbiswadeep) June 5, 2018

Many celebrities just tweeted for the team but no one came to the stadium except @juniorbachchan. We may troll him for his movies but we have to agree that he has done alot for Indian Sports. Eg kabaddi & Football.We salute you& yay great win for us @chetrisunil11 #100 #IF #blue — Mohit Sidhpura (@Mohitsid23) June 4, 2018

A big thanks to @juniorbachchan for going and supporting the @IndianFootball team at the stadium in Mumbai today. Also thank u to all those who turned out at the stadium today.Indian football is witnessing a revolution.#INDvKEN @chetrisunil11 — Priyanuj_Sarmah (@Priyanuj_Sarmah) June 4, 2018

U can hate Abhishek Bachhan for Hundreds of reasons But u will always appreciate the effort he takes in promoting sports other than cricket…

He is the Most Active Celebrity@juniorbachchan#InterContinentalCup #Football — 🚩ईशान मिश्र 🚩 (@IshaanMishra9) June 4, 2018

This guy is the true football fan unlike others he always comes and cheer for the team .

The passion he displayed in that interview was enough to showcase his love for team indian . Congrats #Abhishek baccha sir . #Chhetri100 #INDvKEN — mayur wankhade (@mayurwankhade98) June 4, 2018

Abhishek is a true sports lover. — Pakchikpak Raja (@LipuBhol) June 5, 2018

Helping hands are always better than praying lips. You did it man,you just didn’t kept yourself to Twitter or Facebook,but you went and support ,that makes your special ! More love and support to you AB! — Soumendra Mohan Hota (@hotasoumendra) June 5, 2018

Abhishek Bacchan SIR earned my respect & one more follower 🙏 — Bhushan R Chaudhari (@BHUSHAN_R_C) June 5, 2018

What are your thoughts after spotting Abhishek Bachchan cheering for the Indian football match? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd