Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Abhishek Bachchan turns up to watch Sunil Chhetri’s football match; Twitterati ‘salute’ the star

After Sunil Chhetri's appeal to Indian football fans, many stars spread the word. Abhishek Bachchan — the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers team — turned up at the stadium to cheer for the players.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 1:42:18 pm
abhishek bachchan, abhishek bachchan football, sunil chhetri appeal fans, sunil chhetri football match, ind vs kenya football match, abhishek bachchan sunil chhetri, abhishek bachchan sunil chhetri mumbai match, indian express, indian express news Twitterati ‘salute’ Abhishek Bachchan for promoting football. (Source: Biswadeep Sarkar/Twitter; File Photo)
Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri’s emotional appeal to his fans on social media — “Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face!” — touched hearts of many sports buffs across the country and many granted his wishes leaving the stadium house full. Many celebrities too took to Twitter to share his message and spread the word.

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza, many stars urged their fans to cheer for the Indian football team. However, Abhishek Bachchan — the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers team — turned up at the stadium to cheer for the players. Even as heavy rains lashed out onto the stands, he was full of zest and zeal as he rooted for them and lifted their spirits.

A picture of him from the stadium soon started doing the rounds on social media, and the official Twitter handle @IndianFootball shared it on the micro-blogging site with the caption: “Mr @juniorbachchan is pumped up for the game

No sooner did people spot the Bollywood actor supporting the team, they couldn’t stop cheering for him. From saying that he “won hearts by standing there” to thanking him for “promoting sports”, Twitter was buzzing with compliments for the 42-year-old star. What’s more, he summed up his experience in a tweet by saying, “Was totally worth it!”

Check out some tweets here.

What are your thoughts after spotting Abhishek Bachchan cheering for the Indian football match? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

