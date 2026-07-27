Abhinav Bisht, creator behind viral NEET protest reels, has his Instagram account suspended

Abhinav Bisht, a Delhi-based content creator, rose to prominence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests at Jantar Mantar, amassing more than 635,000 Instagram followers as his Gen Z-coded videos took over the platform. However, amid the flood of protest-related content on social media, Instagram suspended Bisht’s account.
Bisht first grabbed attention after a video of him sprinting away from a Delhi Police lathicharge during the “Chalo Sansad” march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament went viral. What struck a chord with viewers was its Subway Surfers-inspired twist. He was seen running like Jake, the protagonist of the popular mobile game, while a police officer chased him and his friends.
In another viral Reel, Bisht was seen vibing with fellow protesters to Kishore Kumar’s classic Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi. The song had previously become a TikTok sensation in 2020, when creators such as Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, paired it with an upbeat remix and a signature head-bobbing dance.
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While many creators documented the protests, Bisht stood out for his distinctive style, capturing candid interactions with the Delhi Police through trending Instagram reels formats and edits. In one particularly popular video, he recreated the viral “Who Is” couples’ challenge with police officers at the protest site, who appeared unaware they were part of the trend.
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As these videos circulated on Instagram, Bisht’s follower count soared from around 5,000 to over 6,35,000 within just a few days. However, his account was suspended. Reacting to a video of journalist Faridoon Shahryar, he wrote, “I’d suspended thanks for ur support it’s mean a lot keep it up.”
Bisht later created a new Instagram account and addressed followers through his first reel on Monday.
Bisht also shared a screen recording of the notice displayed by Instagram, which informed him that he could appeal the suspension for review. The notice stated that if no appeal was submitted within 180 days, the account would be permanently disabled.