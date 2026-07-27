Abhinav Bisht, creator behind viral NEET protest reels, has his Instagram account suspended

Abhinav Bisht, a Delhi-based content creator, rose to prominence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests at Jantar Mantar, amassing more than 635,000 Instagram followers as his Gen Z-coded videos took over the platform. However, amid the flood of protest-related content on social media, Instagram suspended Bisht’s account.

Bisht first grabbed attention after a video of him sprinting away from a Delhi Police lathicharge during the “Chalo Sansad” march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament went viral. What struck a chord with viewers was its Subway Surfers-inspired twist. He was seen running like Jake, the protagonist of the popular mobile game, while a police officer chased him and his friends.