As IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India, Amul captures mood aptly in latest cartoon

Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Islamabad’s custody for nearly 60 hours, was released at Wagah Border by Pakistani authorities on Friday, a move widely seen as a de-escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

The repatriation triggered celebrations across the country where people had waited hours, glued to TV sets to watch the return home.

Ending an anxious wait, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India on Friday night via the Wagah-Attari border. The Indian Air Force pilot, who was captured two days ago by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by ground air defence weapons while thwarting the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace, was welcomed at the border by thousands of people along with his family and other IAF personnel.

Netizens from across the country also cheered for the hero when Pakistan Rangers handed over the IAF pilot to the BSF as he walked across the Zero Line at 9.20 pm. Amul too celebrated his homecoming with a beautiful cartoon capturing the mood of the country.

In their latest topical, the dairy band showed the gallant “air warrior” with his signature moustache and army fatigues being welcomed with a buttery delight. Adorned with a garland for his joyous return, the Amul Girl is seen with a puja thaali in hand, with lamp for welcoming the hero back into India. With a tagline, “Aa bhi jao humare pass…(Just come back to us now)”, the cartoon resonated the sentiments of the citizens of the country who had been waiting for his return since Wednesday.

The cartoon quickly garnered a lot of attention online on Twitter and Instagram, pulling heartstrings of many online.

Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Islamabad’s custody for nearly 60 hours, was released at Wagah Border by Pakistani authorities on Friday, a move widely seen as a de-escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring nations. Dressed in civilian clothes, a suit, the IAF Wing Commander was accompanied by a woman and Pakistani rangers till the border.

