As IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India, Amul captures mood aptly in latest cartoon

Ending an anxious wait, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India on Friday night via the Wagah-Attari border. The Indian Air Force pilot, who was captured two days ago by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by ground air defence weapons while thwarting the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace, was welcomed at the border by thousands of people along with his family and other IAF personnel.

Advertising

Netizens from across the country also cheered for the hero when Pakistan Rangers handed over the IAF pilot to the BSF as he walked across the Zero Line at 9.20 pm. Amul too celebrated his homecoming with a beautiful cartoon capturing the mood of the country.

ALSO READ | Amul salutes IAF pilots for air strikes in Balakot in latest cartoon

In their latest topical, the dairy band showed the gallant “air warrior” with his signature moustache and army fatigues being welcomed with a buttery delight. Adorned with a garland for his joyous return, the Amul Girl is seen with a puja thaali in hand, with lamp for welcoming the hero back into India. With a tagline, “Aa bhi jao humare pass…(Just come back to us now)”, the cartoon resonated the sentiments of the citizens of the country who had been waiting for his return since Wednesday.

The cartoon quickly garnered a lot of attention online on Twitter and Instagram, pulling heartstrings of many online.

Amul, as always, comes up with the best :) https://t.co/9bvc5uq3Pl — Sunitha Sekar (@SunithaSekar) March 2, 2019

Another BEST Creativity from your side on a special day. @Amul_Coop https://t.co/4NJKqb4FQP — Kamlesh M Changawala (@MF_Changawala) March 1, 2019

No place like home , no feeling like home #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan https://t.co/aRigALD5H7 — Arnika Dixit (@arnikadixit) March 1, 2019

Woh ab aa gaye finally :-) — Tomorrow lives ☀ (@TrishankuEA) March 1, 2019

Amul has always been on the forefront to capture the national emotion! Incredible Amul ! — SOUMEN DAS (@soumen4u) March 1, 2019

They manage to come up with the right words every time! Super https://t.co/c9Q86o9TSc — Jayanthi Badrinath (@jayanthib) March 1, 2019 Advertising

Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Islamabad’s custody for nearly 60 hours, was released at Wagah Border by Pakistani authorities on Friday, a move widely seen as a de-escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring nations. Dressed in civilian clothes, a suit, the IAF Wing Commander was accompanied by a woman and Pakistani rangers till the border.