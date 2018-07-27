‘You continue to be an inspiration’: Twitterati pay homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his third death anniversary

Often regarded as the ‘people’s president’, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015. (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/ File) Often regarded as the ‘people’s president’, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015. (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/ File)

Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, often deemed as ‘people’s president’, passed away in Shillong on July 27, 2015. As the day marks his third death anniversary, netizens remembered India’s ‘Missle Man’ and one of the most admired scientists of India.

Known as the “Missile Man” for his work on missile technologies during his tenures in defence research labs like the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, in the 1980s and 1990s, Kalam was also instrumental in laying the foundation of the rocket launch systems at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during a nearly two-decade stint at ISRO from the late 1960s to 1982.

On Friday, Twitterati paid homage to India’s 11th president.

Dr. A.P.J. #AbdulKalam a scientist,teacher, statesman,above all a great human being. Remembering the beloved people’s President. 15.10.1931-27.7.2015 #GuruPurnima #arighttribute Gurur brahma gurur vishno

Gurur devo maheshwaraha

Gurur sakshaat para brahma

Tasmai sri gurave namaha pic.twitter.com/3GRc5GxZMo — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 27, 2018

Remembering Missile Man, People’s President,a Gr8 scientist, teacher,an inspiration to ALL & one of the greatest sons India ever produced Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ #AbdulKalam on his death anniversary.

Tribute & Salute to Guru Dr Kalam🙏🌺Jai Hind #APJAbdulKalam #GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/KlRzh1ERE6 — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 27, 2018

3rd death anniversary of most loved human, scientist and president… World misses u a lot !!! No president has impressed and proved his position as u did…#APJAbdulKalam #AbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/YtET1frSJz — Bhupendra Chadar (@bhuppichadar) July 27, 2018

It’s 3rd Death Anniversary of Our Missile Man #APJAbdulKalam sir He is the inspiration For Billions of youngsters #AbdulKalam Forever your memories and motivational words in our hearts sir…

Miss you sir pic.twitter.com/w1D5iwUGWT — magesh JOSEPH VJ (@mageshyuvaraj) July 27, 2018

Three years gone, still lives in millions of heart. 🚀Rocket King the ‘Missile Man of India’, Former President, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam sir on his death anniversary today. 💐 #AbdulKalam #Respect pic.twitter.com/rO6lXfxeJs — Musthaqueem (@lr_musthaqueem) July 27, 2018

He rejected #NASA for @isro .

He redefined the meaning of president of india.

We can’t scale his contributions in the field of science.

He worked for our country,till his last breath.#inspiration for many youngsters #Abdulkalam sir. Thank you sir !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/g7OiHc7Y8U — Kumara swamy _Ks (@kumaraswamy_ks7) July 27, 2018

I bow to the Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his Punyatithi. He has ignited millions of minds with his teachings & thoughts. To be a learner at every walk of life is what Dr. Kalam has taught us. We really miss you sir pic.twitter.com/DoRmnyXNDU — Lucky Anand (@luckyanand39) July 27, 2018

Tributes to the People’s President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his Death Anniversary he is still the inspiration to Many people in India and Around the world. #AbdulKalam ‘s words gives Goosebumps to everyone. pic.twitter.com/hUQh2XxO5E — 𝓓𝓱𝓻𝓾𝓿 (@Dhruvkandpaal) July 27, 2018

It’s been 3 years missing inspiration and teacher in the form of Abdul Kalam Sir. Will always millions and my inspiration. Your words and speeches are profound and thought provoking. Thank you so much for everything you had gave in the form of books and thoughts. — Vamsi (@NameIsVamsi) July 27, 2018

So fantastic to see this🤗. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s🙏 statue carved in a temple in Rameshwaram💝..

A true hero😎 and an inspiration for all💪💖.#APJABDULKALAM pic.twitter.com/sIc9qFN4Lf — Yuvi D Heart Robber (@actorYuvi) July 27, 2018

Homage to the Missile Man and the former president of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his death anniversary. His simple living and high thinking personality touched the lives of millions. He is a source of eternal inspiration for all of us. pic.twitter.com/0dmjfJh5uV — Solanki Hiren (@Solanki23813139) July 27, 2018

My tributes to our Hero, Our missile man, our Favourite teacher, our beloved former President Bharat Rathna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his Punyatithi. 🙏 Let the ideals of their lives can motivate millions of youths.#Kalam #Missileman pic.twitter.com/6oPlwzwmOO — Vijetha (@VijethaVJB) July 27, 2018

Rest in Peace For Our Former President of INDIA Hero of Vision Dr APJ Abdul Kalam… We are all Make Your Dream Come True One Day Because We Are All Your Obedients So Let We Do What You Think… #RIP #APJAbdulKalam #Vision2020 pic.twitter.com/WdCKTwHcQq — Rajen De Vijay (@RDVijay45) July 27, 2018

Kalam, a visiting professor at RG-IIM in Shillong collapsed while delivering a lecture to the students n the dais and later breathed his last at a hospital.

Born on October 15, 1931 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, Kalam graduated from Madras Institute of Technology in aeronautical engineering before going on to establish himself as one of India’s most popular scientists and recipient of the Bharat Ratna in 1997.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd