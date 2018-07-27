Follow Us:
‘You continue to be an inspiration’: Twitterati pay homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his third death anniversary

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a visiting professor at RG-IIM in Shillong collapsed while delivering a lecture to the students n the dais and later breathed his last at a hospital on July 27, 2015.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2018 11:23:14 am
dr apj abdul kalam, abdul kalam death anniversary, missile man, india people's president, abdul kalam life, abdul kalam quotes, india news, indian express Often regarded as the ‘people’s president’, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015. (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/ File)
Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, often deemed as ‘people’s president’, passed away in Shillong on July 27, 2015. As the day marks his third death anniversary, netizens remembered India’s ‘Missle Man’ and one of the most admired scientists of India.

Known as the “Missile Man” for his work on missile technologies during his tenures in defence research labs like the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, in the 1980s and 1990s, Kalam was also instrumental in laying the foundation of the rocket launch systems at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during a nearly two-decade stint at ISRO from the late 1960s to 1982.

On Friday, Twitterati paid homage to India’s 11th president.

Kalam, a visiting professor at RG-IIM in Shillong collapsed while delivering a lecture to the students n the dais and later breathed his last at a hospital.

Born on October 15, 1931 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, Kalam graduated from Madras Institute of Technology in aeronautical engineering before going on to establish himself as one of India’s most popular scientists and recipient of the Bharat Ratna in 1997.

