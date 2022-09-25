Meet ‘Aayiramkachi of Maligampattu’: Tamil Nadu’s ‘1000 fruiter’ jackfruit tree

Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district is known for its jackfruit production. According to estimates, nearly one in every four jackfruits in Tamil Nadu grows in Cuddalore. The ‘Aayiramkachi of Maligampattu’ is considered the most popular jackfruit tree in the state.

Aayiramkachi, which translates to the 1,000 fruiter, is a jackfruit tree in the orchard of S Ramasamy, a farmer in the Maligampattu hamlet of Cuddalore. Earlier this week, independent journalist Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) posted a video of the 200-year-old tree on her Twitter account.

While sharing the video, Karthikeyan also posted an article she wrote on the ‘VIP’ tree. She has written that Aayiramkachi is so wide that it takes about 25 seconds to walk around it. Over the years, the tree has earned a reputation as government officials and media persons come from around the country to see it.

All around Aayiramkachi:

This jackfruit tree is 200 years old & is a VIP in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu.

To stand before the tree is an honour. To walk around it, a privilege. The 7th piece in my series Let Them Eat Rice for PARI

CC:@azimpremjiunivhttps://t.co/1cB1yLSfCT pic.twitter.com/459mMnu90v — Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) September 23, 2022

“To stand before the tree is an honour. To walk around it, a privilege” – Exact!!! 😘🥰😊 Thanks, Aparna! People around that area are so possessive about it. For them, the tree is a spiritual abode, an emotion something beyond words. — Amudhe Thamizhe (@KalkiKathaigal) September 24, 2022

And taste them is a blessing!!! — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) September 23, 2022

The jackfruit tree I would die to meet. https://t.co/7Y4EXFpUyZ — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) September 24, 2022

1000 fruiter/ Aayiramkachi is how this VIP jackfruit tree is known. Said to be planted by the ancestors of Mr. Ramasamy about 5 generations ago in Maligampattu, Cuddalore district, TN, the wide tree yields 200-300 tasty fruits/ year #heritage #fruits pic.twitter.com/CzFRoREEB4 — Geethanjali K IFS (@Geethanjali_IFS) September 24, 2022

Talking about the legendary tree Ramasamy told Karthikeyan, “This tree was planted by my ancestor, five generations ago. We call it ‘aayiramkachi ’, the 1,000-fruiter. Now, actually, it bears 200 to 300 fruits in a year, and they ripen in 8 to 10 days. The pods are tasty, the colour is lovely, and the unripe ones can also be cooked into a biryani”.

Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “The jackfruit tree I would die to meet.”