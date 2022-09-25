scorecardresearch
Meet ‘Aayiramkachi of Maligampattu’: Tamil Nadu’s ‘1000 fruiter’ jackfruit tree

The famous jackfruit tree in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu is said to be 200 years old.

Jackfruits are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, Riboflavin, and Magnesium.

Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district is known for its jackfruit production. According to estimates, nearly one in every four jackfruits in Tamil Nadu grows in Cuddalore. The ‘Aayiramkachi of Maligampattu’ is considered the most popular jackfruit tree in the state.

Aayiramkachi, which translates to the 1,000 fruiter, is a jackfruit tree in the orchard of S Ramasamy, a farmer in the Maligampattu hamlet of Cuddalore. Earlier this week, independent journalist Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) posted a video of the 200-year-old tree on her Twitter account.

While sharing the video, Karthikeyan also posted an article she wrote on the ‘VIP’ tree. She has written that Aayiramkachi is so wide that it takes about 25 seconds to walk around it. Over the years, the tree has earned a reputation as government officials and media persons come from around the country to see it.

Talking about the legendary tree Ramasamy told Karthikeyan, “This tree was planted by my ancestor, five generations ago. We call it ‘aayiramkachi ’, the 1,000-fruiter. Now, actually, it bears 200 to 300 fruits in a year, and they ripen in 8 to 10 days. The pods are tasty, the colour is lovely, and the unripe ones can also be cooked into a biryani”.

The video has so far gathered over 9,000 views.

Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “The jackfruit tree I would die to meet.”

