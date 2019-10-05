Toggle Menu
‘Massacre is what this is’: Sharp reactions on felling trees at Aarey forest

The development came hours after the Bombay High court dismissed a couple of petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to allow felling of 2,185 trees.

A woman reacts as she touches a tree after it was cut down in the Aarey Colony. (Reuters)

As many as 29 people have been detained by the Mumbai Police in a crackdown over protestors calling for saving the Aarey forest. The development came hours after the Bombay High court dismissed a couple of petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to allow felling of 2,185 trees on Friday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) moved to proceed with the felling amid massive protest by activists.

Section 144 was imposed in the area, following MMRCL’s late-night move. The protests were triggered over the administration’s decision to cut down over 2,646 trees for the construction of the metro car shed. Follow Aarey protests LIVE UPDATES Here

With the protest gaining momentum all over India,#SaveAarey,#AareyChipko and various other similar hashtags have been trending on Twitter. People have been criticising the government’s move on social media for granting permission to fell the trees.

Here are some of the sharp reactions on cutting down Aarey forest

Karan Johar and Dia Mirza were among some of the celebrities who reacted to the news. Take a look at some more reactions:

