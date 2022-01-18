AAP uses Bollywood song to introduce its CM face. Not everyone is impressed

There is no dearth of war of words ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be next month. And as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its chief ministerial candidate, it took a Bollywood route to poke fun at its opposition.

Posting the song ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai Dilbar’ from Heyy Babyy on Twitter, the AAP morphed the faces of Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi, its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and candidate Bhagwant Mann onto those of the actors in the scenes.

While Channi’s face was plastered over Akshay Kumar’s, Sidhu was morphed onto Riteish Deshmukh’s character in the famous scene where the two compete against each other to get Vidya Balan’s attention.

Much like the actors wooing Vidya Balan in the 2007 dance number—an asterisk hovering over her calls her the “CM chair”, showing the two contenders trying their best to outshine each other.

However, stealing their thunder was the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, whose face is morphed onto Shah Rukh Khan’s who makes a grand entrance in the song.

While backup dancers playing the drums have been depicted as the “People of Punjab” welcoming Mann, the video also shows Kejriwal dancing excitedly as Gandhi remains baffled, much like Anupam Kher’s and Boman Irani’s expression in the actual scene.

However, this wasn’t the only Bollywood related post the political party tweeted to announce their candidate. Earlier, the AAP tweeted a scene featuring Ranveer Singh from Sooryavanshi, announcing Mann as their frontrunner.

“Punjab mai kaun aane wala hai? (Who is coming to Punjab?)” the AAP wrote suggesting it’s Mann who is going to be the state’s next chief minister.

While some people thought the AAP’s posts were funny, there was a considerable amount of backlash as well. Many, including the Congress party, slammed the AAP for showing Vidya Balan as the CM’s chair and asked the party to do better than objectifying women.

This video is from an official handle of AAP. Very Sick and misogynistic mindset. Denoting a woman as CM chair in such a cheap manner. How can a party stoop so low For politics !!! https://t.co/aGwavAkdwJ — Satyaprakash Kar 🇮🇳 (@SatyaPrakas_87) January 18, 2022

Bravo. A woman is shown as CM chair. Well done AAP, you are maintaining your reputation well. https://t.co/wiy8m41Ci0 — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) January 18, 2022

AAP is making memes themselves!!! https://t.co/uRQ8jie9ff — Daily dose of comics (@nefermynd) January 18, 2022

so funny 😆 keep making these videos https://t.co/hgfprrayXG — Motti Thomas (@motti_thomas) January 18, 2022

Well , I didn't like AAP , but I will surely like the admin 😂😂 https://t.co/EgUCmWia1c — Tony Stark (@imironman___) January 18, 2022

Epic !! Who ever was behind this creativity, meri taraf se 21 topo ki salami 🤣 https://t.co/T0BOwz0bn6 — Lokesh🇮🇳Bisht (@lokeshbisht_) January 18, 2022

Misogyny in the tweet comparing woman with CM Chair aside So you are saying that in the end Channi will again become CM, like in movie in end Vidya Balan goes with Akshay Kumar 😹 — Scar (@Scar3rd) January 18, 2022

Last mien Akshay Kumar(Channi) ko Vidya Balan(CM Chair) mil jaati hai. Ad bnane se pehle ye nhi socha chomuon ne! SRK(Bhagwant Mann) ka guest appearance tha. — Al Pacino | एल पचिनो (@thispacino) January 18, 2022

Creativity 😂😂 — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) January 18, 2022

I had to check 3 times whether its a parody or official handle !!! But then @BhagwantMann is the CM face so nothing should surprise us anymore… — Ami (@ikshawak) January 18, 2022