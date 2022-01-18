scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
AAP uses Bollywood song to introduce its CM face. Not everyone is impressed

The AAP’s video post, in which the faces of Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been morphed on the actors fighting to win Vidya Balan depicted as the CM chair, is getting a mixed reaction online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 18, 2022 5:20:17 pm
Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant Mann AAP CM face, punjab polls, AAP congress spoof, Punjab polls AAP hey babyy spoof, viral news, indian expressAAP used a song sequence from 2007 film Hey Babyy to introduce their CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.

There is no dearth of war of words ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be next month. And as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its chief ministerial candidate, it took a Bollywood route to poke fun at its opposition.

Posting the song ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai Dilbar’ from Heyy Babyy on Twitter, the AAP morphed the faces of Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi, its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and candidate Bhagwant Mann onto those of the actors in the scenes.

While Channi’s face was plastered over Akshay Kumar’s, Sidhu was morphed onto Riteish Deshmukh’s character in the famous scene where the two compete against each other to get Vidya Balan’s attention.

Much like the actors wooing Vidya Balan in the 2007 dance number—an asterisk hovering over her calls her the “CM chair”, showing the two contenders trying their best to outshine each other.

However, stealing their thunder was the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, whose face is morphed onto Shah Rukh Khan’s who makes a grand entrance in the song.

While backup dancers playing the drums have been depicted as the “People of Punjab” welcoming Mann, the video also shows Kejriwal dancing excitedly as Gandhi remains baffled, much like Anupam Kher’s and Boman Irani’s expression in the actual scene.

However, this wasn’t the only Bollywood related post the political party tweeted to announce their candidate. Earlier, the AAP tweeted a scene featuring Ranveer Singh from Sooryavanshi, announcing Mann as their frontrunner.

“Punjab mai kaun aane wala hai? (Who is coming to Punjab?)” the AAP wrote suggesting it’s Mann who is going to be the state’s next chief minister.

While some people thought the AAP’s posts were funny, there was a considerable amount of backlash as well. Many, including the Congress party, slammed the AAP for showing Vidya Balan as the CM’s chair and asked the party to do better than objectifying women.

