Sunday, August 01, 2021
AAP MLA’s ‘cheeky’ reply to ‘I want Raghav’ tweet goes viral

Interestingly, the tweet caught the attention of the 32-year-old politician, who responded by saying that though he is not on the manifesto, free electricity is.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2021 11:26:50 am
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha punjab elections manifesto free electricity, Aam Aadmi Party, Aam Aadmi Party punjab elections, Raghav Chadha, Arvind kejriwal, trending, indian express, indian express newsRaghav Chadha's reply went viral on the microblogging website, leaving many amused.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha seems to have left netizens amused after he responded to a woman’s tweet stating that she wanted “Raghav, not electricity”.

It all began when a user named Kirti Thakur aka @bawari_kudi tweeted that whenever she came home, there was no electricity. In response to her post, another user said that she should vote for AAP in the upcoming elections in Punjab as the party will provide free electricity.

“Vote for AAP and get free electricity for 24 hours,” the party supporter tweeted, to which the woman replied, “I want Raghav. Not electricity.”

Interestingly, the tweet caught the attention of the 32-year-old politician, who responded by saying that though he is not on the manifesto, free electricity is. “Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricity, 24×7. Can’t commit the same about myself though,” read Chadha’s tweet.

It did not take long for Chadha’s tweet to go viral on the microblogging platforms with many quite amused with the way the politician responded to the woman.

