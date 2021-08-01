AAP MLA’s ‘cheeky’ reply to ‘I want Raghav’ tweet goes viral

Raghav Chadha's reply went viral on the microblogging website, leaving many amused.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha seems to have left netizens amused after he responded to a woman’s tweet stating that she wanted “Raghav, not electricity”.

It all began when a user named Kirti Thakur aka @bawari_kudi tweeted that whenever she came home, there was no electricity. In response to her post, another user said that she should vote for AAP in the upcoming elections in Punjab as the party will provide free electricity.

Es bar AAP nu vote pao 24 ghnte light aau te free v hou😉 https://t.co/rSfX6VgSjZ — Gurdeep guru (@Gurdeepgurus) July 29, 2021

“Vote for AAP and get free electricity for 24 hours,” the party supporter tweeted, to which the woman replied, “I want Raghav. Not electricity.”

Interestingly, the tweet caught the attention of the 32-year-old politician, who responded by saying that though he is not on the manifesto, free electricity is. “Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricity, 24×7. Can’t commit the same about myself though,” read Chadha’s tweet.

I’m not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricty, 24×7. Can’t commit the same about myself though :) https://t.co/F0tqLLp1FL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 31, 2021

It did not take long for Chadha’s tweet to go viral on the microblogging platforms with many quite amused with the way the politician responded to the woman.

