AAP-LG standoff: Kejriwal’s protest stays strong on sixth day, so does the meme game!

All is not calm in Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his three cabinet colleagues, has continued the sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office. The disagreement over the IAS officers’ strike has entered its sixth day, which began on the eve of June 11. Recently, Kejriwal also directed a message towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi that read, “How do we work like this? Can Modi ji try working like this even for a day? Can our critics kindly tell us how do we function like this? (sic).”

While the sit-in protest does seem quite intense, we, meanwhile, decided to lighten up the moment with a bunch of memes inspired by popular Bollywood dialogues as well as daily life incidents that many of us have faced. The picture taken is of Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia with ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai sitting at the L-G office.

