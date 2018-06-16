Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
AAP-LG standoff: Kejriwal’s protest stays strong on sixth day, so does the meme game!

While the sit-in protest does seem quite intense, We, meanwhile, decided to lighten up the moment with a bunch of memes inspired from Bollywood and daily life incidents. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 16, 2018 7:57:50 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish sisodia, Delhi statehood, AAP LG, Anil Baijal, AAP strike, why is AAP outside LG office, indian express, indian express news The protest led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues has entered the sixth day. (Express Photo)
All is not calm in Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his three cabinet colleagues, has continued the sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office. The disagreement over the IAS officers’ strike has entered its sixth day, which began on the eve of June 11. Recently, Kejriwal also directed a message towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi that read, “How do we work like this? Can Modi ji try working like this even for a day? Can our critics kindly tell us how do we function like this? (sic).”

While the sit-in protest does seem quite intense, we, meanwhile, decided to lighten up the moment with a bunch of memes inspired by popular Bollywood dialogues as well as daily life incidents that many of us have faced. The picture taken is of Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia with ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai sitting at the L-G office.

What do you have to say about these? Tell us in the comments section below.

