‘Aap aaj ghar aao’: IPS officer’s witty post on not being allowed jalebi gets response from wife

IPS officer Dr Sandeep Mittal seems to have landed himself in a soup after he decided to tweet about eating jalebi.

Taking to Twitter, the Tamil Nadu-based police officer shared how during his childhood days, he would eat a huge piece of jalebi that would cost 25 paise and how he dreamt of buying more once he grew up and earned. Sadly, his dream of eating more jalebis could not be fulfilled as his wife does not allow him to eat the sweet.

“बचपन में २५ पैसे की एक बड़ी जलेबी आती थी। सोचते थे कि बड़े होने के बाद कमाएंगे और रोज़ तीन-चार जलेबी खाया करेंगे। अब कमाने लगे तो बीवी जलेबी खाने नहीं देती।” Mittal tweeted, which translates to: “In childhood, there used to be a big jalebi worth 25 paise. We used to think that after growing up, we would earn and eat three or four jalebis daily. Now, when I have started earning, my wife does not allow me to eat jalebi.”

Read the full post here:

बचपन में २५ पैसे की एक बड़ी जलेबी आती थी। सोचते थे कि बड़े होने के बाद कमाएंगे और रोज़ तीन-चार जलेबी खाया करेंगे। अब कमाने लगे तो बीवी जलेबी खाने नहीं देती। pic.twitter.com/W9pxYWqnVY — Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) July 17, 2021

The tweet, which soon went viral on social media, triggered hilarious responses, with many commenting they were able to relate to it. However, it also caught the attention of the police officer’s wife, who retweeted the post along with a reply that read, “You come home today….”

आज आप घर आओ…. https://t.co/bBkz1CjoZi — Office of Dr. Richa Mittal🇮🇳 (@drairicha) July 18, 2021

Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post, which garnered over 9,000 likes.

डर का माहौल है 🤣 — Satya Chaudhary (@satyagodara) July 19, 2021

Sir aaj to apki khair nahi 😂😂🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Mam se kaise bachenge😂😂🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anshi Verma🇮🇳🚩 (@anshi_v20) July 18, 2021

Jo darr gaya , samjho jalebi gaya 😂😂 — Arpita Chatterjee (@arpitahindu) July 19, 2021

Even if nobody stops, we avoid eating sweet items due to fear of high level sugar while in childhood, there used to be scarcity. जब दांत थे तब चने नहीं थे, अब चने हैं तो दांत नहीं हैI — anupam Kumar (@anupamK00346280) July 18, 2021