Former cricketer Aakash Chopra paid ‘nearly 7 lakh’ for a meal!

It seems cricket commentator and former Indian opener recently had what we could easily call the “meal of a lifetime”. And given how we are living in the times of “If you don’t post it on the Internet, it never happened”, Chopra promptly took to Twitter to share a picture from the time he had this “memorable” meal. Unlike a lot of us who’d upload pictures of the scrumptious spread of delicacies we dug into, Chopra’s photo was a rather shocking one at that. Well, apparently, the former cricketer’s meal amounted to a bill of nearly seven lakh! You heard us! He posted a photo of the receipt as a proof of the money he had to shell on basic Indian dishes like paneer tikka, paneer butter, veg kebab, among others.

This is his tweet.

Paid nearly 7 Lac for a meal 🙈🤣😇😂 Welcome to Indonesia 🇮🇩😋 pic.twitter.com/LYySPXPN3c — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 15, 2018

Before you rush to Google which is this restaurant that would charge such exorbitant rates for regular dishes such as the ones Chopra ate, we’d say, wait. Though the attention of people on the Internet is often compared to that of a goldfish, here’s why staring a bit longer at the bill receipt proved helpful for us. Turns out, the 40-year-old is in Bali, Indonesia. Here, one Indian Rupee is equal to 210 Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) and thus, his bill, in actuality, comes down to Rs 3,334, which is considerably less than the “nearly 7 lac” that Chopra tried to trick you into believing that he paid. Gotcha, mister!

How many of you already knew this was just a prank? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

