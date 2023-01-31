Singer Aabha Hanjura reacts to her song ‘Hukus Bukus’ being used in Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi video

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ending his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday in Srinagar, he indulged in a playful snowball fight with his sister Priyanka. The brother-sister duo was seen indulging in a playful snowball fight at the party headquarters in Srinagar Monday in a video posted by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

The Kashmiri folk song ‘Hukus Bukus’ played in the clip and now singer Aabha Hanjura, who sung the song, has responded to the video. Hanjura, the lead singer of the folk-pop band Sufistication, wrote on Twitter, “What a pleasant surprise to see my song Hukus Bukus being used here to depict a lovely emotion @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi:) A playful kashmiri folk lullaby for all ages here’s the link to the full song.”

What a pleasant surprise to see my song Hukus Bukus being used here to depict a lovely emotion @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi :) A playful kashmiri folk lullaby for all ages here’s the link to the full song https://t.co/dCFTnmoyVP https://t.co/pquiqjCI1g — Aabha Hanjura (@AabhaHanjura) January 30, 2023

The song was released on YouTube on June 6, 2017 and it has even been used in the popular web series The Family Man. The song has been described as a series of Kashmiri lullabies, poems and profound verses strung together into a groovy, simulating melody.

“What a beautiful melody Aabha,” commented a Twitter user. “Such a delightfully uplifting piece! Wish the YouTube version had a translation as well!” said another. “It’s such a soothing voice and beautiful melody,” appreciated a third. “This recreation is such a melody, you actually rekindled this childhood lullaby to the next level,” posted another netizen.

The Congress party is set to host a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, which is expected to see participation from several Opposition parties.