A tale of a house in 2 states – four rooms in Maharashtra, four in Telangana

A house spread between two states – Maharashtra and Telangana – has grabbed eyeballs online. Four rooms each of the house fall in both states and netizens are poking fun at roaming charges, tax payments etc. A report by the news agency ANI said that the family, including 13 members, has been paying taxes and enjoying beneficiary schemes of both states.

The house is situated along the border of both states in Maharajaguda village in Simavarti Jivati tehsil of Chandrapur district. House owner Uttam Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet, “12-13 of us live here. My brother’s 4 rooms in Telangana&4 of mine in Maharashtra, my kitchen in Telangana.”

Maharashtra | A house in Maharajguda village, Chandrapur is spread b/w Maharashtra & Telangana – 4 rooms fall in Maha while 4 others in Telangana Owner, Uttam Pawar says, "12-13 of us live here. My brother's 4 rooms in Telangana&4 of mine in Maharashtra, my kitchen in Telangana" pic.twitter.com/vAOzvJ5bme — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

He further said that they were told that half of their house is in Maharashtra and the other half is in Telangana during the boundary survey in 1969. “We’ve not faced any troubles. We are paying taxes for both states’ gram panchayats & getting more benefits under the schemes of Telangana Govt,” Pawar said.

Netizens were amused by the house’s location in two states. From roaming charges to food delivery, jokes were plenty in the comments section. A user commented, “Travel between two states in seconds.” Another user wrote, “Thank god roaming charges have been abolished!!!” A third user commented, “For him, no need of Zomato Intercity as he can get the same within house.”

When the boundary was surveyed in 1969, we were told that half of our house is in Maharashtra & the other half in Telangana. We've not faced any troubles. We are paying taxes for both states' gram panchayats & getting more benefits under the schemes of Telangana Govt: Uttam Pawar pic.twitter.com/baFlsjwIMG — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Thank god roaming charges have been abolished!!! — Chinmay Barhale (@CBarhale) December 15, 2022

Travel between two states in seconds 💀 — Sushant (@traderssjadhav) December 15, 2022

For him, no need of Zomato Intercity as he can get the same within house 😅 — Sanskar Rao🇮🇳 (@SanskarBarot) December 15, 2022

Biggest beneficiary of abolition of roaming charges — 🅵🅸🆁🅴 🔥🌊⚕️🩺🇮🇳 (@TheDrSammy) December 15, 2022

Both Maharashtra and Telangana have been at loggerheads over 14 villages in their border areas. During the 2019 elections, the Election Commission’s announcement to club parts of both states did not go down well with the residents of the villages. The cluster of 14 villages includes Maharajguda, Mukadamguda, Paramdoli, Paramdoli Tanda, Kotha, Lendijala, Shankarlodhi, Padmavati, Antapur, Indiranagar, Yesapur, Palasguda, Bholapathar and Lendiguda.