A ‘special’ tribute to 75 years of Indian Independence wins hearts online

As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day Monday, a video of a specially-abled artist making a painting with his feet is winning hearts online.
Aayush Kundal, a specially-abled artist who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter, shared a video of himself painting a portrait paying homage to India’s Independence Day, on August 14. It has received more than 1.56 lakh views so far.
“I painted 75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Jai Bharat,” says the tweet loosely translated from Hindi.
Watch the video below:
मैंने 75 आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव की पेंटिंग बनाई जय भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳@narendramodi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/no0Gym9mSD
— Aayush Kundal Divyang kalakar EF 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@aayush_kundal) August 14, 2022
Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 15,000 likes and 1,600 retweets. Netizens saluted the man for his love towards the country and were full of praise for his talent.
“My salute to your talent, this aspiration makes India’s dreams come true,” commented a Twitter user.
“Beautiful!!Talent cannot be barred or encaged. If there is a will there is a way!!!” wrote another.
“Very nice, happy independence day,” said a third. “Proud of you…May God Bless you…” reads another tweet.
In another post, the artist shared photographs of the portrait he had painted.
पूरे भारत मे तिरंगा हमारा भारत ऐसा लग रहा है 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ChouhanShivraj @myogiadityanath @purneshmodi pic.twitter.com/HJSkDqwJfY
— Aayush Kundal Divyang kalakar EF 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@aayush_kundal) August 14, 2022
India celebrated its 75th year of independence on August 15, 2022. The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was an initiative by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign led to the hoisting of the national flag atop houses and residential complexes all over the country.
