Thursday, August 11, 2022

Watch: Video showing a small boy helping his siblings encapsulates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan

The undated video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 5:46:36 pm
The festival of Raksha Bandhan is all about the precious bond between brothers and sisters. A video that encapsulates the affection between siblings is going viral on Twitter.

The undated video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows three kids aged around three to five years.

The three kids, who appear to be siblings, walk on a road but stop as they come across a spot flooded by an overflowing drain. The eldest boy of the group picks up his younger sister on his back and helps her cross over the overflowing drain. He then does the same for the youngest boy as he gives him a piggyback ride.

This adorable gesture of love has been winning over netizens since it was posted on Twitter on Thursday. While sharing this video, Susanta Nanda wrote, “भाई-बहन के प्यार व विश्वास के पावन पर्व रक्षाबंधन की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं🙏🙏”, which roughly translates to, “Hearty greetings to all on Rakshabandhan, the holy festival of love and trust between brothers and sisters 🙏🙏”.

Earlier this month, a video that showed an emotional reunion of an elderly brother-sister duo went viral. The video, which showed an old woman meeting her younger brother after a gap of 20 years, was posted on Instagram by Gurpreet Singh Dhaliwal, who recorded the meeting between his grandmother and her brother.

