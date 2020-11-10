scorecardresearch
‘A sight to behold’: Tigress and her cubs walk up to Dudhwa reserve official filming them

Soon, the tigress turns around and starts moving towards the vehicle and walks right up to the field director who remains unnerved by the sudden movement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 2:53:19 pm
Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, tigress, tiger video, tiger cubs viral video, trending"Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director,," Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey wrote while sharing the clip.

Filming a tigress walking along with her cubs in the wild is undoubtedly a delight. It is exactly what the field director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has managed to capture before momentarily before the family disappears in the cover of darkness.

In a video, which has now gone viral, the wild cat is seen walking along with her four cubs away from the vehicle of the field director, who records the moment. Soon, the tigress turns around and starts moving towards the vehicle and walks right up to the field director who remains unnerved by the sudden movement.

Illuminated by the headlights of the vehicle, the 1.29-minute clip captures the path of the tigress, who later walks away with her cubs into the forest.

Watch the video here:

“Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch,” Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey wrote while sharing the clip, which soon went viral and prompted many reactions among netizens.

