Someone posted a picture of ‘Gulab Jamun ki sabji’ and it started a debate online

It does not take much time for bizarre things to go viral on social media. And recently, it was a photo of a savoury dish with a dessert name that took the Internet by storm. There have been several instances when people have engaged in heated online discussions over food— from pineapple pizza to veg biryani— and this time a photo of ‘Gulab Jamun Ki Sabzi’ got everyone talking online.

Yes, you read it right. The photo showed a rich creamy gravy with small gulab jamuns with a tag reading the name of the dish, leaving many baffled. “Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more,” wrote the Twitter user who shared the photo on the microblogging site, that quickly garnered a lot of attention online.

Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more. pic.twitter.com/WWEVNvzJLo — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) August 14, 2019

Many were freaked out by the combination, as to say how can a sweet be part of the rich tangy gravy.

This is wrong at so many level. 🤨 https://t.co/ybCa3FygQI — G.T. (@PointBlank296) August 17, 2019

How can I undo seeing this @IndianMale178 ? — ✰ Novemberschild ✰ (@romspeaks) August 16, 2019

Can’t imagine what it taste will be.. https://t.co/oT5hmFkkBH — Gyan pr (@Gyanpr4) August 15, 2019

Reported for disturbing content — Mi(sery)nion (@angie_tribeccaa) August 15, 2019

But fret not. It’s not a main course dish made with the popular desi sweet. Many people took to social media to clarify that.

India is a land of various cultures and languages and each region has its own rich heritage. And this dish what may be unknown to many is a delicacy in Rajasthani cuisine. Yes, a popular and regal dish, hailing from Jodhpur, the Gulab Jamun is deep-fried but not put in a sugar syrup, instead, it’s put in gravy. Yes, the unsweetened koftas or paneer dumplings are simmered in a spicy yoghurt sauce. Basically, not a new dish but a heritage recipe where the jamuns are just dumplings that absorb other flavours.

Many people schooled those criticising the dish over their ignorance. Some argued saying it should have been called malai paneer koftas to avoid such confusion in the first place.

It ACTUALLY was. I tweeted before having this. — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) August 14, 2019

Gulab Jamun ki sabji is very very common in #Jodhpur. My mother also cooks it occasionally and it is really very delicious. It is made by faded #GulabJamun. #AnokhaRajasthan — TaleOfAnUnsuccessful (@deorachandra) August 16, 2019

Fried Milk solid balls put into rich kaju cream gravy instead of chashni. Don’t go just by name, It’s one of the most delicious veg dish you will come across. https://t.co/Sb0xiFg1S3 — Vikrant (@vikrantkumar) August 16, 2019

Chef should have informed him that it’s better to be called Paneer Kofta. — Bikram Datta (@Bikramtanta) August 15, 2019

I’m so outraged by this tweet and the number of retweets on this like do you people even know how it tastes or where does it belong to ? Did anyone of these people searched about this dish before judging it ? — Boring (@AcheLadki) August 15, 2019

It’s one of the most delicious sabzi made in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The gulab jamuns are unsweetened and put in rich gravy. — Ashu 📸 (@AshuMittal) August 15, 2019

Arre that’s ok.. gulab jamun is sweet when we dip it in chashni.. without chashni..It’s a nice spongy thing..We use that spongy thing to make sabji..It’s a shahi sabji..Rich and delicious..👍 — Bikhre Khayaal (@Haloedevil) August 15, 2019

Not sure why people dunk on this. It’s a thing. Go try gulab jamun ki sabzi and rasgulla sabzi in Pokar Sweets, Jodhpur. https://t.co/I76wJB4bxc — Maha Ganesh (@mahaglakshmi) August 15, 2019

Anyone in the replies who have never tasted this and judging, this is rajasthani dish made of unsweetened gulab jamun and with rich gravy and taste really good. https://t.co/HnFX5wcWP3 — PRIYA (@nerdypri) August 15, 2019

This is actually something I’ve had before. It involves foregoing dipping the mawa balls in chashni and instead putting them in gravy. Tastes REALLY good. It’s basically malai kofta, really https://t.co/uXL395eV7n — Sandra Oh stan acc (@SaaraZamana) August 15, 2019

This is pretty common in Jodhpur, not only this but “rasmalai” too, they are super spicy and made in ghee. Try if u ever visit Jodhpur. — Raman (@Dhuandhaar) August 14, 2019

Have you tried Gulab Jamun ki sabji before?