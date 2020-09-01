‘A photo of you in Jan 2020’: Netizens share images before Covid-19 outbreak

While it is not clear how and when did it all began, it sure has picked up with many celebrities also joining the trend. (Source: Twitter)

With the Covid-19 pandemic changing the way we live, a trend has started on Twitter where netizens are sharing the last photo of themselves enjoying their life before lockdowns strapped people to their couch for months.

Taking to Twitter, many are sharing their photos clicked before the pandemic along with a caption that reads, “A photo of you in Jan 2020 without imagining what was to come!” and then giving details about the photograph.

While it is not clear how and when did the trend began, it sure has picked up, with many celebrities also joining the bandwagon. Here, take a look:

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. Take me back to Baguio. https://t.co/eWCq3uL9un pic.twitter.com/IZFlacz4u8 — ALY (@ajaaly_) September 1, 2020

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. https://t.co/qQttO2nmcq pic.twitter.com/9fhegAodFT — Laura Beachy (@LauraBeachy) September 1, 2020

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. https://t.co/oiN9zJNYia pic.twitter.com/0SLPvEIDDZ — Shae Rodriguez (@ShaeRodrigYAS) September 1, 2020

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. pic.twitter.com/GmiwzAi6lE — Jason Mitchell (@JMitchellTGS) September 1, 2020

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come 😭 https://t.co/E7YGWz3jbR pic.twitter.com/RiK0Tqzir0 — ǝoʅɥɔ #BLM (@littlesculler) September 1, 2020

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. 🥺 we didnt know how good we had it https://t.co/zVLAoZXfgX pic.twitter.com/vpe6EVSkxc — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) August 31, 2020

A photo of you in Jan 2020 without imagining what was to come! Here I am sitting in a train to Bhandardara, excited about overnight camping with @_chaosandorder !! https://t.co/z4DY6jWcVY pic.twitter.com/W6mrAYMj6O — The Ink Drinker (@Velvetyvirgo) September 1, 2020

