Tuesday, September 01, 2020
‘A photo of you in Jan 2020’: Netizens share images before Covid-19 outbreak

Taking to Twitter, many are sharing their photos clicked before the pandemic along with a caption that reads, "A photo of you in Jan 2020 without imagining what was to come!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2020 8:55:47 pm
A photo of you in Jan 2020 twitter trend, covid-19, coronavirus, viral pictures, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile it is not clear how and when did it all began, it sure has picked up with many celebrities also joining the trend. (Source: Twitter)

With the Covid-19 pandemic changing the way we live, a trend has started on Twitter where netizens are sharing the last photo of themselves enjoying their life before lockdowns strapped people to their couch for months.

Taking to Twitter, many are sharing their photos clicked before the pandemic along with a caption that reads, “A photo of you in Jan 2020 without imagining what was to come!” and then giving details about the photograph.

While it is not clear how and when did the trend began, it sure has picked up, with many celebrities also joining the bandwagon. Here, take a look:

