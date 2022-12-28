A peek into what moved, rocked, and excited netizens in 2022

Anger, grief, frustration, hope, happiness- social media platforms have seen it all this year. From the Russian invasion of Ukraine sending shockwaves across the globe, Afghanistan earthquake, Iran women’s protest, Assam floods wreaking havoc, Covid fear, the year has been eventful. Here’s a peek into the stories across the world that created waves on the internet.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24 shook the world with terrifying images and videos emerging from the war-torn country. During the beginning of the invasion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emerged as a hero in the hearts of many with his emotional address to the US Congress.

As people fled the country, many remained close to their pets, refusing to leave without them. Grim photographs of a day in a Ukrainian child’s life, videos of Ukranians singing patriotic songs inside bomb shelters, soldiers singing Stephania while hiding, school boys and girls dancing in the backdrop of their school ruins melted hearts online.

Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska appeared in Vogue magazine’s photoshoot, taking the internet by storm. While many praised them as a “power couple”, several others criticised them for a “publicity stunt”. War reporters in the country had a tough time with one of them saying he is going to quit war journalism. The social media also saw a Russian journalist being fired after she interrupted a live news bulletin denouncing the war. A month later, she was hired by a German media company. With millions fleeing the Ukraine, those living in the country grapple to survive amid Russian strikes and electricity outages.

Earthquake in Afghanistan, Taliban ban on girl students in universities

Over 1,000 people were killed in Afghanistan and around 10,000 houses were completely or partially destroyed after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in June. While panicked people scrambled away to safety, what moved hearts online was the photograph of a child stranded alone in the rubble.

This little child is probably the only remaining alive member of her family. Locals say they couldn’t find any alive member of her family. She looks like a 3 years old baby.#Afghanistan #AfghanistanEarthquake pic.twitter.com/6mJdiuvOCS — Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi (@ziarmal1992) June 22, 2022

Also, a photograph of a dog that kept desperately searching for the family members in the house he used to live in. The anxious look in the eyes of the pet dog standing amid the debris moved many online.

Afghan citizens continue to struggle under the Taliban government since its invasion in August 2021. Loved ones were separated in the invasion and as they tried to cope with the grim reality, a heartwarming video featuring the reunion of two little Afghan brothers in London airport won hearts online. The 10-year-old younger brother Obaid was sent to a refugee camp in France, He gave a tight hug to his brother after seeing him in London airport.

Recently, the Taliban announced a ban on women from pursuing education at universities. Videos showed male students walking out of their classroom in solidarity. Helpless students were seen sobbing and leaving classrooms in deep despair.

Cutting hair and burning the ‘hijab’

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amni allegedly at the hands of Iran government’s morality police in September led to massive furore in the country with several women cutting their hair and burning the hijab. School girls also chased an official, shouted slogans and threw water bottles at him.

Wow!!! School girls without their hijabs confront and chase off a director of education. They chant “Bisharaf!” towards the end which is a harsh insult in Persian meaning dishonorable and unethical. #MahsaAmini #ZhinaAmini pic.twitter.com/gXNjMtOHm7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 3, 2022

A group of Iranian filmmakers and actors also put their foot down with a silent but powerful video. The Iranian football team also won the praise of netizens as they stood quietly while the Iranian national anthem was played during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a mark of solidarity to the protestors in their country.

Protests against climate crisis

People across the globe struggle to keep up with the rising global temperatures and climate crisis. Different forms of creative protests against climate change took shape to draw the attention of the world.

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

A protester, disguised as a wheelchair-bound elderly woman, did not spare ‘Mona Lisa’, the 16th century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, and smeared cake on it. Fortunately, the most-famous painting in the world kept at the Louvre Museum in Paris was protected with a bulletproof glass.

Anti-fossil fuel activists in London sprayed orange paint on the windows of ‘Harrods’, a luxury department store, against new oil and gas in London. Hollywood actor Rainn Wilson, renowned for his role in The Office, joined the bandwagon by changing his Instagram name to ‘RAINFALL HEAT WAVE EXTREME WINTER WILSON’.

Desi demand for Kohinoor after Queen Elizabeth’s death and Prince Louis’ antics

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, breathed her last on September 8. Reminiscing her blithe-spirit, a video showing her appearance with James Bond-fame Daniel Craig at London 2012 Olympics by jumping from a plane and landing in a parachute did the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile back in India, along with condolences, the demand for Kohinoor, the controversial jewel, to be returned to India also dominated social media. The 105-carat diamond steeped in history was believed to have once adorned the throne of Indian Mughal king Shah Jahan.

During the platinum jubilee celebration of the Queen, it was little Prince Louis who stole the show with his antics. The young prince was spotted cheekily thumbing his nose as his mother Kate Middleton tried to interact with him.

Prince Louis seemed distracted once again at the Jubilee celebrations, so Prince Charles and Prince William took it in turns to let the four-year-old sit on their laps during the parade. Read more: https://t.co/CIU9NWToxC pic.twitter.com/JObPdMPMM1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2022

The Indian-origin Rishi Sunak assuming power as UK’s Prime Minister after Lizz Truss also grabbed the attention of the internet with many netizens coming up with funny reactions. However, Larry the cat also gained the limelight as she appeared in Downing Street while Sunak made his first stroll as the PM.

How did Larry know Rishi Sunak was coming?! @Number10cat pic.twitter.com/VokQHChYDi — Georgie Prodromou (@GeorgieProRadio) October 25, 2022

Covid scare in China: Screams, protests, pulling out of home

Surge in Covid-19 cases in China has triggered the fears of the virus spreading in India and affecting lives massively. China’s zero Covid-19 policy had tested people’s patience as stringent rules made life difficult. In April, people were heard screaming out from a lit-up building venting out the frustration of staying at home for a long time and desperation to find food and medicines. Even marine life was not spared from Covid test in the country and a video of a medical professional clad in PPE kit performing swab test on a fish went viral on social media.

Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests have gone viral on Chinese social media. pic.twitter.com/C7IJYE7Ses — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 18, 2022

Challenging the government, widespread protests ripped across China after a deadly fire broke out in Urumqi, blaming the delay of rescue response to lockdown restrictions. Viral videos showed people sloganeering the government led by President Xi Jinping and a photograph showed students standing with a banner showing a maths equation instead of a slogan. Recently, a man was caught on camera dragged and pushed by medical professionals from his home for abstaining from going to the quarantine facility after coming in contact with a Covid patient.

BREAKING: In Wuhan the anti-lockdown protesters are tearing down barricades shouting “It started in Wuhan and it ends in Wuhan!” pic.twitter.com/3aM1Iwy7h9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2022

Elections in India: Voting on wedding day; poll officials trek snow-clad hills of Himachal Pradesh

Back in India, elections were held in seven states including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. With the BJP sweeping votes in five states, AAP made a thundering win in Punjab and Congress managed to wrestle Himachal Pradesh from the BJP.

A youngster, Ankur Balyan, did not abstain from fulfilling his duties as a citizen as he headed to vote on his wedding day in UP’s Muzaffarnagar. Clad in a dark blue suit and red safa, he reached the polling booth ahead of his special day and grabbed eyeballs online. A group of election officials won the praise of business tycoon Anand Mahindra as they trekked in deep snow to reach the Chasak Batori polling station in Himachal Pradesh.

Makeshift shop on Assam flood waters, airport staff’s Rs 50 donation for flood relief

Assam floods wreaked havoc displacing more than 54 lakh people and claiming the lives of 101 people. Amid the gloom, it was a man’s make-shift shop on a raft that assured hope. He manoeuvred through waterlogged streets of Guwahati on a ‘boat’ made of banana plant trunks tied together, helping the stranded people at homes by providing them with water, candles and betel nut leaves.

Out of business for a week courtesy the floods, a 35-y-o puts together a floating shop – selling candles, matchboxes and tamul paan ofc – in an inundated Guwahati locality. pic.twitter.com/ztViyncTu2 — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) June 19, 2022

As NGOs chipped in with their rescue and relief efforts, an invaluable contribution made by the ground staff at the Delhi airport moved hearts online. Stumbling upon a box labelled ‘Assam Relief’, the man approached the director of NGO Hemkunt Foundation, Harteerath Singh Ahulwalia, and took out all the money he had – Rs 90. Without hesitation, he contributed Rs 50 from his savings to the relief work and the photograph went viral.

#AssamFloods: Today while we were going to Assam, a young man who works as ground staff at Delhi Airport noticed us and the label “Assam Relief” on the boxes we were carrying. He came running to us, took out all the money he had in his pocket (90rs) and said “Meri taraf se(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KNh0nHushY — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) June 25, 2022

Cheetahs are back in India!

Cheetah’s reintroduction to India after 70 years since they were declared extinct delighted internet users. It was an Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan’s Twitter thread explaining what led to their extinction that went viral. Dairy brand Amul also shared a quirky topical celebrating the arrival of the big cats.

In a long Twitter thread, he explained how cheetahs were domesticated and were used by hunting parties. He also shared photographs and videos documenting the killing of cheetahs for hunting pleasures by Indian rulers and Britishers.