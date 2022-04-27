scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
‘A non-bailable warrant of warmth’: UP Police’s ‘Bail-Out’ cafe to ‘break the ice’

The cafe is located in the Police Line area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 11:41:22 am
UP police bail out cafe, UP police opens a cafe, Bail Out cafe Uttar Pradesh Police, Indian ExpressThe Bail-Out cafe has been decorated using recycled products and people can book the place for public gatherings and events.

In an attempt to bridge the gap between officials and citizens, the Uttar Pradesh Police has opened a cafe where people can interact with the personnel of the department and even host parties.

The cafe, named Bail-Out, was constructed after refurbishing an old and dilapidated police canteen located in the Police Line area of Saharanpur.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police shared videos of the newly-opened cafe on Twitter and tweeted, “A non-bailable warrant of warmth- Along with manifold responsibili(teas), here’s adding another one of hospitali(tea) to our plate at the ‘Bail-Out’ cafe in Saharanpur. @saharanpurpol ‘breaks the ice’ with citizens through it’s exclusivi(tea) & creativi(tea)! #WellDoneCops”.

Preeti Yadav, the assistant superintendent of police in Saharanpur, explained the need for the initiative in the video. “The speciality of this cafe is that our policemen can come here in uniform. If they go to any other cafe in uniform, then people judge them,” said Yadav. She added, “We have kept the cafe open for all. Anyone can come here and enjoy. We have kitty lawns here and party halls for party lovers.”

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user said, “A well needed approach taken to bridge the trust gap between citizen & police.. Certainly it will enhance trust among citizens & will help people to enhance social vigilance…”

