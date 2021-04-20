scorecardresearch
‘A match full of Jadeja’: Netizens praise allrounder for stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 10:22:21 am
IPL, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 Twitter reactions, IPL 2021 memes, IPL 2021 match reactions, IPL 2021 match memes, CSK vs RR, CSK vs RR match core, CSK vs RR reactions, CSK vs RR memes, CSK vs RR match live updates, CSK vs RR match summary, Trending news, Sports news, Cricket news, Indian Express newsFans of CSK took to Twitter, celebrating the team’s win with memes and jokes. Netizens also lauded Jadeja for his performance.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to second in the Indian Premier League table after they registered a comfortable 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Through CSK posted a challenging target of 188 runs, it was Jadeja who provided some crucial breakthroughs with the ball to rein in the Royals’ middle order.

The Royals, who had a good start, suffered a massive batting collapse and ended up losing the match, 45 runs short.

With the win, the Dhoni-led team is now placed second at the point table, with two wins out of the three games played.

Fans of CSK took to Twitter, celebrating the team’s win with memes and jokes. Netizens also lauded Jadeja for his performance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The match was also monumental for the leading man MS Dhoni as it marked his  200th appearance as the CSK captain in the cash-rich league.

