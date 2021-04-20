‘A match full of Jadeja’: Netizens praise allrounder for stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals

April 20, 2021 10:22:21 am
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to second in the Indian Premier League table after they registered a comfortable 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Through CSK posted a challenging target of 188 runs, it was Jadeja who provided some crucial breakthroughs with the ball to rein in the Royals’ middle order.
The Royals, who had a good start, suffered a massive batting collapse and ended up losing the match, 45 runs short.
With the win, the Dhoni-led team is now placed second at the point table, with two wins out of the three games played.
Fans of CSK took to Twitter, celebrating the team’s win with memes and jokes. Netizens also lauded Jadeja for his performance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
After Seeing CSK Batting And Bowling Performance..
CSK Haters Rn –#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/vupuRiKEsb
— Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 19, 2021
CSK fans right now 💛#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/v5JdPLXdkd
— sarcastic लड़का 💫 (@_SecretMemer18) April 19, 2021
#CSKvRR@imjadeja on ground today pic.twitter.com/KprIixAt24
— Umang Patel (@HiraniUmang) April 19, 2021
Vintage CSK is back!
Vintage Dhoni, Jadeja and Raina are back.
Lions #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/5eLMzAk3zc
— Sunny (@tschauhan95) April 19, 2021
#CSKvRR in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/42C0Jy5EGG
— आयुष (@aayusht1802) April 19, 2021
Watching #CSK fielding today be like :#CSKvRR #Jadeja #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/Nv8rkddwR4
— Sandeep T (@ssandy086) April 19, 2021
Batsmen while hitting against @ChennaiIPL
– Every side I hit I see his face🦸♂️#Jaddu #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/6Y5P2V9gCU
— Stranger (@pathy0251997) April 19, 2021
200* th Match as Captain. Ends up Victorious. Yes it is MSD Day 🤫🔥.#CSK#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/topGwqIWzK
— Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 19, 2021
The match was also monumental for the leading man MS Dhoni as it marked his 200th appearance as the CSK captain in the cash-rich league.
