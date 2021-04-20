‘A match full of Jadeja’: Netizens praise allrounder for stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals

Fans of CSK took to Twitter, celebrating the team’s win with memes and jokes. Netizens also lauded Jadeja for his performance.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to second in the Indian Premier League table after they registered a comfortable 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Through CSK posted a challenging target of 188 runs, it was Jadeja who provided some crucial breakthroughs with the ball to rein in the Royals’ middle order.

The Royals, who had a good start, suffered a massive batting collapse and ended up losing the match, 45 runs short.

With the win, the Dhoni-led team is now placed second at the point table, with two wins out of the three games played.

Fans of CSK took to Twitter, celebrating the team’s win with memes and jokes. Netizens also lauded Jadeja for his performance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The match was also monumental for the leading man MS Dhoni as it marked his 200th appearance as the CSK captain in the cash-rich league.