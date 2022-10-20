A mannequin in festive attire goes viral for its resemblance to Barack Obama

Mannequins generally look impersonal and rarely have any remarkable features. However, a mannequin with a stark resemblance to former US President Barack Obama is doing the rounds on social media.

The now-viral picture shows the mannequin all decked up in a dark blue sherwani with silver embroidery.

It was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the username @lilcosmicowgirl on October 18. Captioned, “obama’s Diwali party outfit”, the photo soon gathered thousands of likes.

Obama served as the president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

obama’s Diwali party outfit pic.twitter.com/Ny7c1Jl6le — vibes are ?!?!?!?! (@lilcosmicowgirl) October 18, 2022

This country is absolutely chaotic and I love it 😂😂 — अश्विन । ASHWIN । اشون (@Beech_Bazaar) October 18, 2022

😆😆😆😆😆 — Jauhar Pratap (@jauharpratap) October 19, 2022

ngl that colour is a bit too much for him — pachypumpkin. (@pachypumpkin) October 18, 2022

Anyone can make good replica except Tussauds. https://t.co/HauppvNZWN — LetIt☕ (@Letittee) October 19, 2022

Commenting on the photo, a Twitter user wrote, “This country is absolutely chaotic and I love it 😂😂”. Poking fun at the Madame Tussauds wax museums, which are often criticised for their shoddy wax statues, a Twitter user remarked, “Anyone can make a good replica except Tussauds.”

This is not the first time that a mannequin has gone viral. In 2019, sports apparel company Nike gained praise after it introduced plus-sized mannequins at its flagship store in London. The multinational company did that in an attempt to make their products more diverse so they can cater to people with various body types.

Earlier this year, an Indian-American family in New Jersey installed a life-size mannequin of Amitabh Bachchan at their home. Rinku and Gopi Sheth unveiled the statue of the legendary actor on August 27 by organising an inauguration ceremony. They ordered the life-size mannequin from Rajasthan and got it shipped to the US. The entire project cost them US$ 75,000 (approximately Rs 60 lakh).