A Kannada speaking woman goes to file complaint in Maharashtra, hilarity ensues in Aiyoo Shraddha video

Diversity in culture and language became India the melting pot that it is. However, when dealing with people using another language, Indians have their quirks. Now, comedian Shraddha Jain, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has come up with a video featuring how a Kannada speaking woman would file a complaint in a Mumbai police station.

The clip shows Shraddha playing both a Kannada speaking woman as well as Marathi speaking police officer. The Kannada speaking woman, clad in saree, comes up with a complaint of her bag being stolen. However, the duo cannot fathom what the other is saying. Somehow, they manage to convey the message and the conversation is quite hilarious.

As the woman speaks in Kannada, the cop says this is Mumbai and not Mysore. She adds, “There are people who speak in four or five languages in flights but this is a police station.” The complainant does not know Hindi and asks the cop if she knows Kannada. The woman lists out the items in her bag and the cop asks her about valuable material. The woman whose gold ornament, vaangi in Kannada, was stolen, struggles to make the cop understand. She does a gesture with her hand and repeatedly says “vaangi”.

The Marathi speaking cop deciphers it as brinjal or “baingan” and is surprised that vegetables also get stolen. She asks if it is the brinjal that is eaten along with rice. The woman uses Google and shows the picture of necklaces and the cop exclaims, “Oh, bajuband.”

“Indians will always find a way to understand each other. Always! #sayitlikeitis #collab,” Shraddha captioned the post. Shraddha’s clip tickled the funny bones of netizens and many users loved the way she switched between Marathi and Kannada.

A user commented, “Love,love, love it !… and absolutely loved that ‘English’ was supporting actor and the ‘Indian languages’ were heroes ! all thanks to you.” Another user wrote, “That vaangi in Marathi accent.” A third user wrote, “This actually felt like a ‘Malgudi Days’ clip :) You are extremely talented.”