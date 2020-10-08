How a tweet sparked a debate that has Indians on Twitter split over idli and sambar

While a few agreed that idlis if eaten alone can be boring others said it must be paired right.

One tweet sparked a massive debate among Indians on Twitter over whether idlis were boring, and following that, which state makes the best sambar.

It all started when a professor of history in the UK answered a question by a food delivery service on what food people found the most boring. “Idli are the most boring things in the world,” Edward Anderson wrote.

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, with opinions divided on the platform. While idli lovers were quick to slam Anderson for his opinion, many agreed with him and said a lot depended on what was served with the idlis.

Someone feed him some real idlis https://t.co/wt9PhZWWgU — Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) October 8, 2020

Not when you have idli with chicken or lamb curry 😁 https://t.co/tqvkByUDFL — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) October 8, 2020

No waaaay! 😱😱😱😱

Butter idlis are heavenly!!! Also same, if had with gunpowder Masala!

It all depends on the preparation of it! https://t.co/sENGUbfaRa — Devang Bhandari (@iamdevb) October 8, 2020

The taste does depend on the accompaniment. All are talking about Idli – Sambar. How about Idli – Nethu Vacha Meen Kuzhambu (Yesterday’s fish curry) or Idli – Mutton Peas Kurma (Sunday staple at my home)? I like Sambar but Fish curry is bae. https://t.co/tsoxXXiGNv — Sylvian Patrick (@Sylvianism) October 8, 2020

Baptise karo isse idli batter se. pic.twitter.com/pmzzxmldBQ — आलू एंड कांदा वेंडर। (@shaatir_kabutar) October 8, 2020

Have you had mini idlis soaked in Sambhar and ghee? — پربھا (@deepsealioness) October 7, 2020

As a south Indian, I agree. There is one big exception though: Sannas, which are idlis made with the usual batter and toddy. When eaten with a good Mangalorean chicken curry, it can transform your world. https://t.co/A1HWo98jZw — Shaunna Rodrigues (@Shaunnaroder) October 8, 2020

Agreed, taste is always own preference. But give it try for Idly/Mutton(lamb) combination. pic.twitter.com/oVkv5JLLD6 — Naveen (@knaveenr) October 8, 2020

Man, you seriously need to try idli with coconut chutney or fish gravy. I’m sure you’ll regret commenting on idli once you try these combo. — ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗRovin 🍥 (@Rovinofficial) October 7, 2020

Looks like an international conspiracy has been planned to defame my Idly. People from UK & France are involved.

Et tu, brute? 😢 — IdlyVadaa (@IdlyVadaa) October 7, 2020

I’m a South Indian and I agree with you. And i’m going to get killed for this. 😅 — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 7, 2020

I’m South Indian and I second this — Mohamed Zeeshan (@ZeeMohamed_) October 6, 2020

Not just Biriyani…whole of South India is united through idli😂😂 https://t.co/Ljp4uwiooa — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) October 7, 2020

I pity this man. I also get him. It is so difficult to get good #idli. Boring idli IS ubiquitous. https://t.co/dcYZoNn0gX — Kabir Dixit (@KabirDixit1) October 7, 2020

Even Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, weighed in.

Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

Try it with a plate of steaming idlis, accompanied by coconut chutney with a garnish of mustard seeds, a red-chilli-and-onion samandi & some molagapodi w/melted ghee. If the idli batter has been fermented right, it’s the closest thing to heaven on this earth! Class will be better — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

However, the discussion quickly shifted to which state made the best sambar.

have to entirely agree! but at the peril of pissing off all the mallus on twitter I will add, malayalis really do not know how to make sambar and chutney for the idlis or dosa for that matter!!! kannadigas and tamils ( in that order) win hands down! https://t.co/g5AVVm6ZKx — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) October 8, 2020

Occasion to disagree. Tamil sambar is thicker, richer in dal and veggies. No extraneous smell from South Kanara spices ☺️ https://t.co/BkjmuGxZsB — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) October 8, 2020

Though this is a completely personal taste- totally disagree. Karnataka dosas and sambar are disgusting. Brilliant Tamil Nadu should top the dosa-idili list followed by Kerala. Karnataka should be knocked off that list. They are clueless. A pissed off mallu! — Minu Ittyipe (@Sins_Of_Syntax) October 8, 2020

Karnataka sambar cannot be called sambar. Malayalis wins hands down, followed by Tamils. Kannadigas are out of the question when it comes to sambar. https://t.co/f4g33bD779 — Shruti (@shrutiusuresh) October 8, 2020

You just committed blasphemy. If you’re lucky, try any of the adigas. — kadamvv (@vvkadam) October 8, 2020

No way! #Udipi style sweeter sambhar over #Tamil or #Mallu style any day! Even logically, Udupi restaurants are huge even in Chennai and Kerala. Can’t say the same about TN, Mallu veg places in Bangalore. Sambhar is surely one of the reasons for this WORLD domination. https://t.co/Vt0h5yOD30 — Vishal Menon (@Vishal1Menon) October 8, 2020

Anderson finally responded to the entire debate to say that he still adored “almost all” other South Indian dishes.

p.s. Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable. — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

One problem with pissing off south Indian twitter is that they are in literally every timezone – even when India sleeps, the irate replies keep coming! 😉 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

For the record, the sambar and chutney were good. And I still adore almost all of the wonderful cuisine of south India. Thanks to Newcastle’s Malayali restaurant, Ury, for the idlis. I may not have finished them, but the delicious fish curry, dosa and payasam were devoured. — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 7, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd