scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 08, 2020
Top news

How a tweet sparked a debate that has Indians on Twitter split over idli and sambar

A tweet that deemed the idli as the most boring dish garnered a lot of attention, with opinions divided on the platform. However, the debate later shifted to which state has the best sambar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 8, 2020 3:49:23 pm
idli, idli gate, idli boring dish, idli sambhar debate twitter, different kinds of sambhar, idli accompanying dish, food war twitter, indian expressWhile a few agreed that idlis if eaten alone can be boring others said it must be paired right.

One tweet sparked a massive debate among Indians on Twitter over whether idlis were boring, and following that, which state makes the best sambar.

It all started when a professor of history in the UK answered a question by a food delivery service on what food people found the most boring. “Idli are the most boring things in the world,” Edward Anderson wrote.

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, with opinions divided on the platform. While idli lovers were quick to slam Anderson for his opinion, many agreed with him and said a lot depended on what was served with the idlis.

Even Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, weighed in.

However, the discussion quickly shifted to which state made the best sambar.

Anderson finally responded to the entire debate to say that he still adored “almost all” other South Indian dishes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 08: Latest News

Advertisement