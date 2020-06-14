‘A human touch’: Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh pin their photos on PPE kits

The initiative did not require any investment. “Just paste your photo on an A4 sheet,” the DC said. The initiative did not require any investment. “Just paste your photo on an A4 sheet,” the DC said.

Following the footsteps of a US doctor, who pinned a smiling picture of himself on top of his PPE kit in order to cheer up his patients amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a similar initiative by medics at a Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Miao sub-division of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district has earned laurels from netizens.

“I had heard from a couple of my friends in the US that doctors were doing this in New York,” Devansh Yadav, DC, Changlang told the indianexpress.com. “A while back, when the situation was grim there, patients were not able to see the faces of their doctors for weeks and months. Some even died without seeing a human face.”

Our #covidwarriors at Covid care centers in #changlang, bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs!! Helps in #COVID19 counseling & shows the face of those behind masks to the patients in distress!! pic.twitter.com/YyaNk7RoRd — Devansh Yadav (@Devansh_IAS) June 14, 2020

Encouraged by the idea, Yadav suggested that the CCCs in Changlang — currently the most affected district in Arunachal Pradesh with 55 active cases — should do the same.

“We started with the Miao division but plan to extend it to the others too,” he said, adding that there are 8 CCCs in the district. “Thankfully the situation is not severe here but we just wanted to give it a human touch — imagine you’re a patient, and the doctor comes in covered from head-to-toe, you can’t see his face, you have to answer all his questions,” he further said.

Yadav said the initiative did not require any investment. “Just paste your photo on an A4 sheet,” he said.

(With inputs from Tora Agarwala)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd