A herd of elephants searches for ragi in Tamil Nadu forest. Watch video

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu has shared a clip showing a large group of wild elephants searching for ragi crops in a Tamil Nadu forest. The additional chief secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests department of the state also noted that forest officials are working towards moving the pachyderms back into the wilderness.

The short clip shows a herd of wild elephants moving together along a mud road in a hilly area. They are seen hurriedly moving in unison and, towards the end of the video, two of them are seen retracting and later re-joining the herd.

“That time of the year when large herds of elephants move out of forests looking for Ragi crops in eastern ghat mountain ranges in Tamil Nadu. Forest Teams are on their toes to safely drive elephant families back in forests. Local communities too have to play a huge role #TNForest,” Sahu tweeted.

That time of the year when large herds of elephants move out of forests looking for Ragi crops in eastern ghat mountain ranges in Tamil Nadu. Forest Teams are on their toes to safely drive elephant families back in forests.Local communities too have to play a huge role #TNForest pic.twitter.com/qCZvJ4Rg9r — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 5, 2022

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 29,000 views on Twitter. The debate surrounding human-animal conflict has been going on for a while now. Several users were concerned about the wild animals and some were delighted to watch the herd. A user commented, “What a sight to behold!” Another user wrote, “Wow, so many elephants on the move. Hope & pray no harm comes to man or beast.” A third user commented, “That is like a mini army…. It is probably very challenging to manage as elephants are intelligent.”

Recently, Sahu had shared a clip featuring how breakfast is made for elephants at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The elephants are fed a mix of ragi, jaggery, and rice with some salt made into large balls. The special meal which the gentle giants relish is curated by the camp’s veterinarian.