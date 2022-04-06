‘Baby Five of Madhu’ gets school admission after CM Adityanath’s office intervenes

A girl who was reportedly denied admission to an Uttar Pradesh school because of an unusual mistake in her Aadhaar card—her name written as “Baby Five of Madhu”—has got a seat in the school a month later, after the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened.

The directive from the chief minister’s office came after a picture of the government-issued identity card went viral on social media.

As reported by ANI, the child has been admitted to Class 1, under the name Aarti as per her parent’s wishes. Her Aadhaar card has been sent for correction.



The girl’s mother, Madhu, told the news agency, “I went to a government school to enrol my daughter there. The teacher made fun of the name mentioned on my daughter’s Aadhaar card as it read that she is my fifth child and did not admit her there”. She was denied admission on March 2.



Aarti’s father told the media that since he was illiterate, he did not know his child’s name had been miswritten on the Aadhaar card.

Deepa Ranjan, district magistrate of Badaun, where the incident occurred, has ordered an inquiry into the matter. She told the media, “Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials, and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence.”