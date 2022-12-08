scorecardresearch
A dog is passed through an airport X-ray machine; internet furious at the pet’s owner

The incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin, US. The dog was unharmed.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United State has cautioned passengers travelling with pets to follow the protocol after a dog had to go through a security X-ray at Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin. The dog was reportedly kept in a carry-on backpack. As reported by the USA Today, the dog was “a little skittish” after going through the machine but was unharmed.

TSA representative Jessica Mayle told the newspaper that the mistake happened because the dog’s owner was unaware of the protocol for moving her dachshund-chihuahua mix through the security-check process.

“After the dog was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was travelling with the pet to the airline. After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate,” Mayle said in an email.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the TSA wrote, “A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2)”

In another tweet, the TSA shared a video that showed how the pet needs to get screened at the airport. Many people criticised the unnamed dog owner’s behaviour towards the pet, which potentially endangered the canine.

A Twitter user commented, “The animal should be taken from his owner. This is clearly not an accident! The animal could be having troubles breathing in that backpack. This is animal cruelty and the owner should be out in jail…”.

Echoing a similar view, another user said, “Forgive me for asking – but how does one send a dog “accidentally” through an x-ray machine? I cannot imagine a good owner forgetting their pet was in a bag.”

