Ho ho ha! Some Christmas memes to prolong your festive cheer

People around the globe celebrated Christmas on Saturday, and with that came a flood of memes on the much-loved festival. Some memes were relatable, some quirky, but all of them funny. Here are our favorites:

Christmas anxiety meme pic.twitter.com/yXayktZnUe — Kathleen Hefferon, PhD (@KHefferon) December 19, 2021

me trying not to tell people what I got them for Christmas pic.twitter.com/jsMLlvUR2U — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) December 20, 2021

have to wake up at 6am on Christmas Day to drive four hours pic.twitter.com/rcJ6bS7F5D — Tomek (@TomekMoss) December 24, 2021

“Can you set the table please” pic.twitter.com/ypTMgKiqc4 — Stephen (@Stephenlough95) December 24, 2021

Hanging out with the cousin who is the opposite of you during christmas be like pic.twitter.com/4mrMgTeX6M — President-Elect Toguro (@ComradeToguro) December 25, 2021

When your Auntie Sue gifts you a 5 pack of socks and a Lynx Africa gift set at Christmas.. pic.twitter.com/Kbk0No9awO — Craig Norwood (@CraigNorwood) December 25, 2021

All dads to wrapping paper pic.twitter.com/xl1iLFADIW — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) December 25, 2021

I have my Christmas meme pic.twitter.com/17nMCY9dvj — Mak Nva (민윤기 Anima) (@MakNva) December 23, 2021

Memes are truly a universal language that succeed in expressing hyper-specific but at the same time widely relatable experiences. The above-mentioned memes on Christmas prove it once again.