Ho ho ha! Some Christmas memes to prolong your festive cheer

December 26, 2021 4:10:52 pm
People around the globe celebrated Christmas on Saturday, and with that came a flood of memes on the much-loved festival. Some memes were relatable, some quirky, but all of them funny. Here are our favorites:
Christmas anxiety meme pic.twitter.com/yXayktZnUe
— Kathleen Hefferon, PhD (@KHefferon) December 19, 2021
me trying not to tell people what I got them for Christmas pic.twitter.com/jsMLlvUR2U
— The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) December 20, 2021
An #Atheist posts #ChristmasMemes. 2 pic.twitter.com/vBGemSILc6
— Zindo Mann (@MannZindo) December 18, 2021
have to wake up at 6am on Christmas Day to drive four hours pic.twitter.com/rcJ6bS7F5D
— Tomek (@TomekMoss) December 24, 2021
“Can you set the table please” pic.twitter.com/ypTMgKiqc4
— Stephen (@Stephenlough95) December 24, 2021
Hanging out with the cousin who is the opposite of you during christmas be like pic.twitter.com/4mrMgTeX6M
— President-Elect Toguro (@ComradeToguro) December 25, 2021
When your Auntie Sue gifts you a 5 pack of socks and a Lynx Africa gift set at Christmas.. pic.twitter.com/Kbk0No9awO
— Craig Norwood (@CraigNorwood) December 25, 2021
All dads to wrapping paper pic.twitter.com/xl1iLFADIW
— Ben Machell (@ben_machell) December 25, 2021
I have my Christmas meme pic.twitter.com/17nMCY9dvj
— Mak Nva (민윤기 Anima) (@MakNva) December 23, 2021
Memes are truly a universal language that succeed in expressing hyper-specific but at the same time widely relatable experiences. The above-mentioned memes on Christmas prove it once again.
