‘A Chellam sir spin-off please’: Family Man 2’s character is answer to Google, Wikipedia, say fans

Within days of its release, the second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man has received glowing reviews from both critics and fans alike. However, netizens seem to have found their new favourite: Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh.

The Family Man follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a spy working for India’s premiere anti-terror agency, who is caught between the struggle of protecting the nation from terrorism and his family from his secret job.

In the second season of the show, Srikant works with his team to stop a threat from the Tamil rebels while Chellam sir, a retired Indian agent, helps Srikant and members of the Threat Analysis and Surveillance (TASC) Cell. While the character has very less screen time in the show, he has become immensely popular.

Through witty tweets and hilarious memes. many praised Mahesh’s character, for making a “huge impact”.

a character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UiPbFCQHfd — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 6, 2021

Many fans also compared the character to Google, stating that he’s the human version of the search engine who knows everything. Others demanded a spin-off of Family Man, with Chellam sir as the protagonist. Here, take a look:

Only #ChellamSir can actually tell you ki PM Cares Fund ka paisa kahan use hua pic.twitter.com/MvIK4QPhH6 — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) June 6, 2021

Chellum Sir provides access to info when nobody else can. He is basically a VPN pic.twitter.com/exvoFN7RUg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 6, 2021

everyone need a chellam sir in their life to give solutions for everything. — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 6, 2021