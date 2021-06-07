scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
‘A Chellam sir spin-off please’: Family Man 2’s character is answer to Google, Wikipedia, say fans

Chellam Sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, is a retired member of the NIA and helps Srikant and other members of the Threat Analysis and Surveillance (TASK) Cell in the second season of 'The Family Man'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 3:45:50 pm
family man season two, chellam sir, cellar sir family man, chellam sir season two, family man characters, amazon prime family man, chellam sir memes, trending news. Indian Express newsFans took to Twitter to show their admiration for the character.

Within days of its release, the second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man has received glowing reviews from both critics and fans alike. However, netizens seem to have found their new favourite: Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh.

The Family Man follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a spy working for India’s premiere anti-terror agency, who is caught between the struggle of protecting the nation from terrorism and his family from his secret job.

In the second season of the show, Srikant works with his team to stop a threat from the Tamil rebels while Chellam sir, a retired Indian agent, helps Srikant and members of the Threat Analysis and Surveillance (TASC) Cell. While the character has very less screen time in the show, he has become immensely popular.

Through witty tweets and hilarious memes. many praised Mahesh’s character, for making a “huge impact”.

Many fans also compared the character to Google, stating that he’s the human version of the search engine who knows everything. Others demanded a spin-off of Family Man, with Chellam sir as the protagonist. Here, take a look:

