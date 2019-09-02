World War II veteran breaks his scuba diving record for the third time on 96th birthday

A 96-year-old World War II veteran has broken his own record for the third time, by becoming the oldest scuba diver.

Advertising

Ray Woolley, who reached a depth of 42.4 metres for 48 minutes, beat his own previous record of 40.6 meters for 44 minutes.

Woolley broke the record on his 96th birthday on August 31 when he explored the crash site of a cargo vessel, the Zenobia, which was carrying 108 trucks when it sank off of Larnaca in 1980.

Woolley told Reuters that he is willing to dive again if his friends and health permit. The event was organized by the Larnaca municipality and the town’s tourism board had 47 other divers who accompanied Wooley on his record-breaking dive.

Advertising

“It’s just unbelievable. I’ve been diving now for 59 years and these are the sort of dives that you remember because there are so many divers with you,” he said.

Woolley is also the subject of the documentary “Life Begins at 90” which is ready to premiere at the Bosnia-Herzegovina film festival in September.

This is the the documentary trailer:

Wooley served as a radio operator for the British during World War II. Currently residing in Cyprus, he is originally from Port Sunlight in northwest England.

with inputs from Reuters