Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19

‘So inspiring!’: 99-year-old’s gesture towards stranded migrants wins hearts online

"My 99-year-old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay," wrote Zahid F Ebrahim, a Supreme Court advocate in Pakistan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2020 6:35:18 pm
Zahid F. Ebrahim, 99-year-old food packets migrant workers, Mumbai, mumbai migrants, lockdown, covid-19. twitter In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the nonagenarian can be seen making roti rolls and wrapping them in aluminium foil.

While the nationwide lockdown in India triggering a migrant crisis, with many left jobless and no livelihood, a 99-year-old lady’s contribution in providing them food has won praise online.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the nonagenarian can be seen packing rotis with sabzi in aluminium foil for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. “My 99-year-old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay,” wrote Zahid F Ebrahim, a Supreme Court advocate in Pakistan while tweeting the video, which has garnered over four lakh views.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online, with many praising the elderly lady for her contribution. Later, Ebrahim also tweeted the response of the woman, who “humbled” by the praise showered by netizens.

“Update from Phuppi in Bombay. She is humbled by the overwhelming love expressed on Twitter and says thank you to all. But she is a little cross with me. She says ‘Aray thori age young karnay ka tha an. (You should have reduced the age),” Ebrahim said.

