‘So inspiring!’: 99-year-old’s gesture towards stranded migrants wins hearts online

While the nationwide lockdown in India triggering a migrant crisis, with many left jobless and no livelihood, a 99-year-old lady’s contribution in providing them food has won praise online.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the nonagenarian can be seen packing rotis with sabzi in aluminium foil for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. “My 99-year-old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay,” wrote Zahid F Ebrahim, a Supreme Court advocate in Pakistan while tweeting the video, which has garnered over four lakh views.

Watch the video here:

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online, with many praising the elderly lady for her contribution. Later, Ebrahim also tweeted the response of the woman, who “humbled” by the praise showered by netizens.

“Update from Phuppi in Bombay. She is humbled by the overwhelming love expressed on Twitter and says thank you to all. But she is a little cross with me. She says ‘Aray thori age young karnay ka tha an. (You should have reduced the age),” Ebrahim said.

Update from Phuppi in Bombay. She is humbled by the overwhelming love expressed on Twitter and says thank you to all. But she is a little cross with me. She says “Aray thori age young karnay ka tha na.” https://t.co/cGUSeJ3Owu — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 30, 2020

Your phuppi reminds me my nani….

Especially her hand movements..💕💕 https://t.co/MfvoeiEx2V — Mrinal (@Mrinal32988382) May 31, 2020

What’s your excuse not being able help someone ? Age doesn’t matter ,thinking does ! #HumanityFirst https://t.co/pcucCdoHBA — Salman Azmi (@SalmanVK) May 31, 2020

Age is not the bar to help people. These persons are the real backbone of this country . we must salute her. https://t.co/t7hmUaGZHA — GOLEKHA CHANDRA PARIDA (@ParidaGolekha) May 31, 2020

