Wednesday, August 04, 2021
‘Stealing hearts everywhere’: 99-year-old US woman features as model for beauty brand

While the beauty brand's post instantly caught the attention of netizens, the founder Crowell shared that it wasn't easy to convince Simon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 3:39:46 pm
The brand's latest social media post captioned 'Nanna in the spotlight' features Simon holding a flower while posing for the camera.

A California-based woman is breaking stereotypes after featuring as a model at the age of 99. Great-grandmother Helene Simon recently debuted as a new face of ‘Saie Beauty’ run by her granddaughter and founder of Saie, Laney Crowell.

In an interview with the People, Simon shared how she was sceptical when Crowell asked her to be the brand’s new face soon after her 99th birthday.

ALSO READ |Married at 15, a social media influencer at 76: Shanta Verma’s story shows dreams have no expiry date

“I had seen all the beautiful models, and I was no competition for that,” Simon told the People.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, Crowell, to whom the idea was suggested by one of her brand followers, remained persistent and finally convinced Simon, who has six children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Watch the video here:

The brand’s latest social media post captioned ‘Nanna in the spotlight’ features Simon holding a flower while posing for the camera. While the post instantly caught the attention of netizens, Crowell told the news website that it wasn’t easy to convince Simon.

“It took a few weeks. I think the turning point was when I found a photographer who had photographed Nanna’s favourite basketball player, Steph Curry,” Crowell said. Thus, believed to create one of the eldest makeup models in the world.

Since being shared online, the post has received positive responses from netizens, with some calling her their ‘favourite model’.

